Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Paez and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Ngele headline new TTM signings

Vhadau Vhadamani have brought in some experienced players as they prepare for their maiden season in the elite league

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have announced several new signings ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign.

The Limpopo-based side have reinforced their squad with some top players, including stars who were once on the books of giants , and .

Gustavo Paez, Augustine Mulenga, and Mogakolodi Ngele were among the players who were unveiled by Vhadau Vhadamani on Thursday.

Venezuelan striker Paez was released by Chiefs towards the end of the 2018/19 season and he returned home where he turned out for Atletico and Mineros de Guayana.

Botswana international Ngele has been snapped up by TTM following a spell with Black , having he won two PSL titles with Sundowns.

Ex-Brazilians right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni has also joined Vhadau Vhadamani, who will be campaigning in the elite league after purchasing ' PSL status.

Meanwhile, Zambia internationals Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga have both found a new home at Tshakhuma after being released by Pirates.

However, experienced midfielder Oupa Manyisa was a noticeable absentee from the players who were unveiled by the club.

Manyisa and his former Pirates teammate Joseph Malongoane were snapped up by TTM on two-year deals in July 2020.

Recent reports have indicated that Vhadau Vhadamani, who are reportedly struggling to pay their players, were considering terminating Manyisa's contract as he is said to be one of the club's high earners.

Tshakhuma have confirmed Joel Masutha as their new head coach and he will be assisted by Lucky Nelukau.

Masutha's first game in charge of TTM will be against SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarter-finals at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Tshakhuma FC squad

Goalkeepers - Washington Arubi, Mhlongo, Simon Mamudzidi

Defenders - Nicholus Lukhubeni, Ayanda Nkili, Tebogo Thangwane, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Tshepo Makgoga, Brian Onyango, Lebogang Mabotja

Midfielders - Miguel Timm, Philip Ndlondlo, Celimpilo Ngema, Tholang Masegela, Edgar Manaka, Meshack Maphangule, Joseph Molangoane, Thabo Mnyamane, Farai Madhanaga, Mogakolodi Ngele, Brandon Theron, Mondo Mpambaniso

Strikers - Lerato Lamola, Thembisani Nevhulamba, Augustine Mulenga, Gustavo Paez, Justin Shonga, Nedzamba Aluwane

TTM technical team

Head Coach - Joel Masutha

Assistant Coach - Lucky Nelukau

Physio - Wasani Nemurendeni

Goalkeeper Coach - Bosondo Stephane