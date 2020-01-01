Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Paez and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Ngele headline new TTM signings
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have announced several new signings ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign.
The Limpopo-based side have reinforced their squad with some top players, including stars who were once on the books of PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Gustavo Paez, Augustine Mulenga, and Mogakolodi Ngele were among the players who were unveiled by Vhadau Vhadamani on Thursday.
Venezuelan striker Paez was released by Chiefs towards the end of the 2018/19 season and he returned home where he turned out for Atletico Venezuela and Mineros de Guayana.
Botswana international Ngele has been snapped up by TTM following a spell with Black Leopards, having he won two PSL titles with Sundowns.
Ex-Brazilians right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni has also joined Vhadau Vhadamani, who will be campaigning in the elite league after purchasing Bidvest Wits' PSL status.
Meanwhile, Zambia internationals Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga have both found a new home at Tshakhuma after being released by Pirates.
However, experienced midfielder Oupa Manyisa was a noticeable absentee from the players who were unveiled by the club.
Manyisa and his former Pirates teammate Joseph Malongoane were snapped up by TTM on two-year deals in July 2020.
Recent reports have indicated that Vhadau Vhadamani, who are reportedly struggling to pay their players, were considering terminating Manyisa's contract as he is said to be one of the club's high earners.
Tshakhuma have confirmed Joel Masutha as their new head coach and he will be assisted by Lucky Nelukau.
Masutha's first game in charge of TTM will be against SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarter-finals at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.
Tshakhuma FC squad
Goalkeepers - Washington Arubi, Brighton Mhlongo, Simon Mamudzidi
Defenders - Nicholus Lukhubeni, Ayanda Nkili, Tebogo Thangwane, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Tshepo Makgoga, Brian Onyango, Lebogang Mabotja
Midfielders - Miguel Timm, Philip Ndlondlo, Celimpilo Ngema, Tholang Masegela, Edgar Manaka, Meshack Maphangule, Joseph Molangoane, Thabo Mnyamane, Farai Madhanaga, Mogakolodi Ngele, Brandon Theron, Mondo Mpambaniso
Strikers - Lerato Lamola, Thembisani Nevhulamba, Augustine Mulenga, Gustavo Paez, Justin Shonga, Nedzamba Aluwane
TTM technical team
Head Coach - Joel Masutha
Assistant Coach - Lucky Nelukau
Physio - Wasani Nemurendeni
Goalkeeper Coach - Bosondo Stephane