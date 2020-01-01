Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mbesuma: Why PSL strikers don't score more

The former Amakhosi hitman shares his opinion on why the league's strikers don't score more goals

legendary striker Collins Mbesuma believes lack of consistency in front of goal is why Premier Soccer League ( ) strikers don't score more often.

The Zambian hitman points out ’ Gabadinho Mhango, who leads the chasing pack with 14 goals, as an example after the Malawi international failed to score in their past three league matches.

On the other hand, Mbesuma also voiced his opinion on why Black frontman and last season’s top scorer, Mwape Musonda, could not replicate his goalscoring exploits this term, saying he put himself under undue pressure.

“The problem with our strikers is they can score in two or three consecutive matches, but go for four matches without a goal,” Mbesuma told DailySun.

“Look, when last did Mhango score a goal? I think he has now gone three matches without a goal. So that is why I’m saying it is not easy to say who will finish as leading scorer.

“A striker needs to be consistent. If you look at European leagues, those guys score goals. But let’s wait and see when the season resumes after the coronavirus problem.”

On the Lidoda Duvha and Chipolopolo international, the University of Pretoria striker explains why his countryman is struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

“Pressure got to him to repeat his form of last season and it does not work like that,” he added.

"The combination Musonda had with his teammates of last season isn’t there anymore. Leopards keep changing its team, which is their downfall. It’s difficult for Musonda. I am sure he will bounce back.”

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old holds the PSL record for most goals in a single season, after he netted 25 times for Chiefs during the 2004/05 campaign where he also won the Player of the Season Award.