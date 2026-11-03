Former FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani exposes Soweto Derby officiating blunders - ‘Yanela Mbuthuma here is offside’

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The fallout from the latest Soweto Derby continues to dominate the headlines as former FIFA official has weighed in on the controversial decisions that shaped the result. While Orlando Pirates claimed a narrow victory over Kaizer Chiefs, the performance of the match officials has come under intense scrutiny following several errors at the FNB Stadium.

Advertisement

Goal controversy at FNB Stadium

Orlando Pirates managed to secure maximum points in a pulsating encounter, but the legitimacy of their opening goal has been called into question by refereeing expert Victor Hlungwani.

"Mbuthuma is on the line, Miguel's leg is outside the line; therefore, that puts Mbuthuma in an offside position," Hlungwani explained during a broadcast on SoccerZone. "So Mbuthuma here is offside; this goal was not supposed to stand. But you know they say if you are in doubt, give the benefit to the attacking team, but the correct decision is offside." The goal provided the platform for the Sea Robbers to dictate the pace of the game, leaving Kaizer Chiefs to chase the result in front of a sold-out crowd.

Amakhosi did eventually find a way back into the contest through Pule Mmodi, but the psychological impact of falling behind to a questionable opener remained a talking point.

Selepe escapes red card

The officiating drama was not limited to just the opening goal, as Hlungwani also pointed out that Pirates were fortunate not to be reduced to ten men. Midfielder Simphiwe Selepe was involved in several heavy challenges that drew the ire of the opposition, yet he remained on the pitch until the final whistle.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to the former FIFA referee, Selepe’s persistent fouling and the nature of his interventions warranted a much harsher punishment than what was meted out by the referee on the day. "So incorrect a decision by the referee not to give a red card," Hlungwani added during his post-match analysis. The failure to dismiss the Pirates midfielder could have significantly altered the flow of the game, especially during the final stages when the Buccaneers were under pressure to maintain their lead against a desperate Chiefs side.

Related Topics

The discrepancy in how disciplinary measures were applied has fueled further frustration among the Amakhosi faithful, who felt the officiating lacked consistency throughout the 90 minutes.

Appollis goal wrongly disallowed

It was not only Chiefs who felt aggrieved by the decisions, as Buccaneers were also on the receiving end of a poor call involving Oswin Appollis.

Advertisement

"We have [Zitha] Kwinika there putting Appollis onside. So this goal was scored in line with the FIFA laws of the game. A goal should have been allowed," the retired official concluded. This particular error denied Pirates the chance to extend their lead and potentially avoid the nervy finish that characterized the end of the match. It serves as a reminder that officiating errors can impact both sides, even if one team ultimately manages to walk away with the victory despite the confusion.

As the Sea Robbers turn their focus toward the Carling Knockout and a clash with Sekhukhune United, the debate over Soweto Derby officiating is unlikely to die down quickly.