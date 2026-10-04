Miralem Pjanic has voiced his sadness at Cristiano Ronaldo's situation with Portugal, insisting the captain deserves a send-off worthy of one of the greatest players football has ever seen.

Speaking at a sports festival in Toronto, the Bosnian described the recent images surrounding Ronaldo's role with the national team as "a little sad". He saw no reason to pin the blame on either the coach or the player, with opinions split over how Ronaldo should fit into the setup.

"He is not only thinking about age, but about what he thinks of himself," the midfielder added. "He is always a competitive person, and he must always play. This perhaps does not align with the coach's thinking."

That clash between Ronaldo's competitive streak and the staff's vision, Pjanic suggested, may lie behind the current picture. He hopes the player and Portugal can find common ground soon.

Pjanic signed off with a clear message. "I hope Cristiano and Portugal find a solution. Cristiano is one of the greatest players and deserves a fitting farewell with Portugal."