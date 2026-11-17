Share Follow GOAL on Google

The former Masandawana winger is preparing for a return to professional football following a stint in the lower reaches of South African football. The 30-year-old attacker has spent recent months maintaining his fitness in the regional leagues after finding himself without a club at the end of the previous campaign.

Advertisement

Training stint at Magesi FC confirmed

Lesiba Nku is poised to begin training with Magesi FC this week as he targets a competitive return to the South African football pyramid during the upcoming January transfer window.

Nku's representative, Thabiso Thobane, has confirmed that the player will join the Limpopo-based outfit to showcase his readiness for the second half of the season. The winger’s camp believes that Magesi provides the perfect environment for him to transition back into the professional ranks, especially given the club's current standing and their clear ambitions to climb back into the top-flight Betway Premiership.

“He will be going to Magesi. From Tuesday, he’ll be starting training,” Thobane told FARPost. “We chose Magesi because it’s competing in the league [Motsepe Foundation Championship].” The move represents a strategic choice for Nku, who is familiar with the Limpopo region, having previously represented both Polokwane City and Marumo Gallants during his career.

Promotional ambitions and previous interest

Magesi are currently embroiled in a fierce battle at the summit of the Motsepe Foundation Championship table, sitting level on 21 points with Cape Town City. This competitive edge was a major draw for Nku as he looks to contribute to a promotion-chasing side.

Advertisement Advertisement

It has emerged that Nku was not short of potential suitors before the current 2026/27 campaign got underway. Both Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC—another of his former employers—were reportedly interested in securing his services during the pre-season period. However, negotiations eventually broke down after the involved parties were unable to reach an agreement on the specific terms of a contract.

Related Topics

Despite those setbacks, the 30-year-old remained committed to his profession by dropping down to the fourth tier to stay sharp. This period of inactivity in the professional leagues appears to be ending, as Magesi look to bolster their attacking options for the title run-in.

Lower league heroics maintain match fitness

To keep himself in peak physical condition, Nku has been turning out for Sunrise Lite FC in the Limpopo regional league. His impact was immediate and profound, as he recorded three goals and two assists in just three appearances for the Lephalale-based side.

Advertisement

Sunrise Lite technical director Marcus Legodi praised Nku’s professionalism, noting that his presence helped mentor younger squad members. “A mistake that a lot of footballers make is that when they don’t have teams, they just stay at home, and teams want players that are active,” Legodi said. He emphasized that Nku’s experience, including his time at Sundowns and playing in a CAF Confederation Cup semi-final, was invaluable.

The veteran winger’s dedication to playing at a lower level appears to have paid off by keeping him on the radar of professional clubs. By avoiding a long period of total inactivity, Nku has ensured that he arrives at Magesi with the necessary rhythm to compete for a spot.