Fleurs and Webber: SuperSport United reveal more inquiries for Kaizer Chiefs target and Bafana Bafana midfielder

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews has disclosed the club has received more inquiries regarding Luke Fleurs and his teammate Jamie Webber.

The two gifted players are attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window

Reigning PSL Young Player of the Season Fleurs' deal will expire in June 2023

The three-time PSL champions will face Gallants after the current PSL break

WHAT HAPPENED? This comes a few days after Matthews confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs had approached them as they registered their interest in Fleurs.

The experienced local football administrator has now divulged that they have received more inquiries regarding Fleurs' availability.

Matthews also stated that Webber is another SuperSport player who has attracted interest from other clubs ahead of the January 2023 transfer window.

WHAT DID MATTHEWS SAY?: "We have had a couple of inquiries. There have been hypotheticals and there has been no formal offer for Luke [so far]," Matthews told SABC TV News on Saturday.

"So Luke and Jamie are the players that we have had approaches for. One international and one local inquires for Jamie.

"Two local approaches for Luke and one international inquiry for him. That is all. We have not received approaches for any other player apart from those two."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fleurs has entered the final eight months of his contract with SuperSport.

Amakhosi will be able to sign the former Ubuntu Cape Town player on a pre-contract from January 2023 onwards if Matsatsantsa don't extend the deal.

On the other hand, Webber is contracted to SuperSport beyond this season which means clubs which are interested in him will have to purchase him from Matsatsantsa.

The 24-year-old has eight caps for Bafana Bafana.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR FLEURS?: SuperSport players have been given some time off with the PSL having gone into a break due to the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 2022-23 PSL campaign will resume in the last weekend of next month with Matsatsantsa taking on Marumo Gallants on December 30.