Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer interest in SuperSport United defender Fleurs confirmed

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews has confirmed Kaizer Chiefs have approached them about defender Luke Fleurs.

Chiefs have approached Matsatsantsa regarding Fleurs

Soweto giants have some glaring frailties in defence

At 22, Fleurs have five seasons of PSL experience

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs are said to have contacted Matsatsantsa over the 22-year-old centre-back. Fleurs has established himself as one of the most promising PSL defenders in recent seasons and was part of South Africa's Under-23 side at the Olympic Games last year.

He has attracted the interest of Chiefs and Matthews says they are yet to respond to Amakhosi as they are still discussing the matter.

Chiefs’ interest comes despite the defender struggling for game time this season. The arrival of coach Gavin Hunt saw Fleurs having limited game opportunities as Thulani Hlatswayo and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe have become first-choice centre-backs.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Yes, Kaizer Chiefs have approached us about Luke Fleurs,” Matthews told iDiski Times. “Right now we will decide on the matter with the board and we will write back to Chiefs after they made me angry in the first instance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have been struggling at the back despite signing the established duo of Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove for this season. Amakhosi have conceded 15 goals in 13 Premier Soccer League games. The reported interest in Fleurs is an attempt to try and fix things at the back. Problems at the back have been affecting Chiefs in recent seasons and coach Arthur Zwane is yet to find solutions.

WHAT NEXT FOR FLEURS? With just four league games under his belt this season, Fleurs might be frustrated and keen to move to Amakhosi. He would be now eager to see talks between Chiefs and SuperSport becoming fruitful during the current Fifa World Cup break.