FIFA punishes Spain over anti-Muslim chants in Egypt match

FIFA have sanctioned the Spanish federation over the racist chants aimed at supporters during La Roja's friendly against Egypt last March, a fixture arranged as part of their build-up to the 2026 World Cup.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", world football's governing body has ordered Spain to play their next international friendly in a partially closed stadium.

Around the tenth minute of the first half of a goalless draw, a group of Spain supporters began chanting anti-Muslim slogans, among them "whoever doesn't jump is a Muslim". They started up again at the beginning of the second half.

The screens at the RCDE Stadium then flashed up a message warning fans against discriminatory behaviour and urging them to stand against it. Officials repeated the message at the start of the second half, and some of those in attendance jeered.

FIFA later opened disciplinary proceedings against the Royal Spanish Football Federation over what it described as "anti-Islamic and xenophobic" chants.

FIFA rejects the Spanish federation's defence

In the aftermath, the Spanish Football Federation condemned the anti-Muslim chants. Head coach Luis de la Fuente called them "something intolerable", adding that "violent people use football to create a space for themselves".

Yet in its defence submissions, addressed in the grounds of the disciplinary decision published by FIFA, the Spanish federation argued that the chants did not amount to discriminatory behaviour. The disciplinary committee threw that out.

Committee members noted that the Spanish federation cannot convincingly insist the chants were entirely harmless while simultaneously justifying the activation of anti-discrimination procedures inside the stadium.

Closure of 15% of the stands and a financial fine

Spain must now play their next international friendly with 15% of the stadium's capacity closed, the bulk of it behind the two goals.

There is a get-out. With FIFA's approval, the Spanish federation may use the seats in question to host community groups or special categories, such as families, students and anti-discrimination organisations.

A financial fine of 20,000 dollars completes the punishment.

When will Spain serve the sanction?

June looks the likeliest date for Spain's next international friendly. Qualification for the UEFA Nations League finals would push things back, in which case the sanction would be served during one of the vacant windows in the qualifiers for the 2028 European Championship next autumn.

Egypt's federation also condemned the chants heard during the match, describing them as "a repugnant and unacceptable racist act", while stressing that the actions of a limited group of fans would not affect the close relations between the Egyptian and Spanish federations.