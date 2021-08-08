FIFA 22: Will Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates be featuring?

Some avid gamers are anxiously waiting to know if the Soweto giants will appear in the new edition

The launch of FIFA 22 is now on the horizon and excitement is already surrounding the latest game.

October 1, 2021 has been set as the new date for the release of FIFA 22 after the trailer for the game was launched on July 11.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the release of the game being pushed back to early October, a departure from the late September date which had characterised the launch in recent years.

Will Chiefs and Pirates feature on FIFA 22?

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been appearing in previous editions of this popular EA Sports title.

The two traditional giants have been included in the latest game which has over 700 “playable teams from around the world.”

After the South African giants recently launched their respective kits for the new season, it is yet to be seen how they look in this modified version of the game.

What to expect from FIFA 22

The latest edition will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

FIFA 22 will have advanced 11 vs 11 match capture which brings the game closer to reality.

According to EA Sports, “Xsens suits enable motion capture from 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity for the first time. The resulting unprecedented volume of high-quality real-human movement data powers how both individuals and teams move across FIFA 22.”

Composed ball control, kinetic air battles, full team authentic motion and increased player humanisation are some of the gameplay improvements to expect.

Cover athlete

Honoured to welcome back @KMbappe



The #FIFA22 cover star 🌟



Stay tuned for the game-changing reveal on July 11th 👉 https://t.co/oT0kH2cJ7b pic.twitter.com/w1NABM6Fjj — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 9, 2021

France international and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe will grace the cover of FIFA 22.

He was also the star face of the Standard, Champions and Ultimate Editions of FIFA 21.

Will VAR be part of FIFA 22?

VAR was not part of the features of FIFA 21 and is likely not to be included in the latest offing.