Ferran Torres did not take long to make his mark at Paris Saint-Germain. Yet despite his perfect start with his new club, there is still one person he has sorely missed since leaving Barcelona.

The Spanish forward joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona this summer and settled quickly, scoring seven goals in six matches under Luis Enrique, who places great faith in his abilities.

Appearing on the programme "El Hormiguero", the 26-year-old spoke about his new life in Paris and revealed what he misses most since leaving Barcelona.

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Torres named a former team-mate as one player who would naturally have found a place for himself in Paris, before revealing the person he wishes he could have brought with him.

Smiling, he said in remarks reported by the French website "Foot Mercato": "The only person I cannot bring with me is Pedri. I miss him a lot."

The two have shared a strong friendship since their time together at Barcelona. They are also represented by the same players' agency, a reflection of the bond that developed between the pair.

For all his flying start in Paris, Pedri's absence looks like the one thing missing from this new chapter. Torres has been forced to continue his adventure with Paris Saint-Germain away from one of his closest friends.

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