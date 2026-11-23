Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Glamour Boys are one step closer to lifting a trophy after a disciplined 2-0 victory over the Pretoria-based team in the Carling Knockout semi-final. Following a cagey first half at Loftus Versfeld, Amakhosi emerged with renewed tactical focus to secure a place in the Soweto Derby final.

Advertisement

'Keep the structure'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has shed light on the specific tactical adjustments that allowed his side to overcome Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes semi-final. After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Amakhosi needed to find a balance between defensive solidity and clinical attacking transitions to breach the Masandawana backline.

The French tactician emphasised that the message during the interval was centered on patience and positional awareness. He acknowledged that Sundowns would naturally dominate spells of possession, making it vital for his players to remain compact.

“At halftime, we told them to keep the structure, it was very important, we know that we were going to suffer a lot but it’s important to keep the structure and after we know that in our offensive transition, we create a lot of opportunities,” Da Cruz explained to SuperSport TV.

Managing impact of fresh faces

The victory was sparked by the introduction of Elias Mokwana, who proved to be the catalyst for Amakhosi’s breakthrough. Coming off the bench in the second half, the new signing provided the crucial assist for Pule Mmodi’s opener during extra-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Da Cruz revealed that the decision to use Mokwana as an impact player was a calculated move based on his current fitness levels. Alongside other young talents like Langelihle Phili and Bradley Cross, the coaching staff is carefully monitoring the workloads of players who have not yet reached peak match sharpness.

Related Topics

“We know that Mokwana will give us a lot when he come in, but he has a lack of width of the competition so Mokwana, Phili, Cross as well, we knew that we cannot give them too much minutes but we knew that if we manage well that, they will give a lot to the team to finish this game and to win and to reach the final,” the coach added.

Closing the gap

Beyond the immediate celebration of reaching a major final, Da Cruz expressed satisfaction with the progress his team is making against the dominant forces in South African football.

Advertisement

The coach was quick to praise his squad for their resilience and execution of the tactical plan during the knockout clash. By maintaining their composure under pressure, Chiefs proved they could compete with the very best in the country.

“It’s what happened, we want to congratulate the players, we’re through and now the gap is less between us and this team,” Da Cruz concluded. This victory serves as a major statement of intent for the Soweto giants as they look to restore their status at the pinnacle of the domestic game. The final promises to be a historic occasion for the club and its massive fanbase.