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Amakhosi's head coach launched a scathing assessment of his side following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Chippa United on Saturday. The French tactician did not hold back after seeing the Glamour Boys fall to an Azola Matrose goal, describing the display as the lowest point of his tenure so far.

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Amakhosi suffer shock reality check against Chippa

Just days after the euphoria of securing a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final, Kaizer Chiefs were brought crashing back to earth in the Betway Premiership.

The result is particularly jarring given the momentum Chiefs appeared to have built recently. Having eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes semi-final at Loftus Versfeld, expectations were high that Amakhosi would transition that cup form into the league. Instead, the display was characterized by a lack of offensive cohesion and an inability to penetrate a disciplined Chilli Boys defensive unit.

The underwhelming nature of the performance was evident from the opening whistle, with the Glamour Boys struggling to find any rhythm in the final third. While the supporters expected a dominant showing to solidify their top-four ambitions, they were instead met with a flat and uninspired outing. With a massive Soweto Derby final against Orlando Pirates looming on December 12 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, the sudden dip in standards has raised serious questions about the team's consistency and mental fortitude when away from the bright lights of knockout football.

Da Cruz fumes at 'worst performance' of the season

Fernando Da Cruz was visibly annoyed when reflecting on the ninety minutes in Gqeberha, suggesting that almost his entire starting eleven failed to meet the required standards. Speaking with raw honesty, the head coach indicated that the performance was a betrayal of the club's values and the sport itself. He admitted that the gulf between their cup heroics and this league outing was unacceptable, highlighting a total failure of the squad to impose themselves on an opponent they were expected to beat.

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“This is one of the worst performances from the team since the beginning of the season; we didn’t respect the football today,” Da Cruz told SuperSport after the final whistle. The Frenchman was so dissatisfied with the effort on display during the first 45 minutes that he claimed he would have taken the unprecedented step of replacing nearly the entire team if the rules allowed for it. His assessment left little room for interpretation regarding the individual accountability of the players who took to the pitch on Saturday.

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Continuing his blunt critique of the match, Da Cruz added: “There’s nothing more to say; the opponents deserve this win. At half-time, I could make nine substitutions because only one player was at the level of this game. So it’s our worst game because no one was at a good level for this game. We don’t want to make excuses about the wind because both teams faced the wind.”

Accountability and the road to recovery

While there was a slight improvement in the second half, Da Cruz was quick to point out that it was far too little and far too late to salvage anything from the encounter.

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The coach warned that a repeat of this showing would result in further embarrassment, even against supposedly lesser opposition in their upcoming fixtures. “We were so bad in the first-half, better in the second-half but not enough to come back in this game. We will work on video sessions with players and look at the mistakes they made in this game,” Da Cruz explained as he looked ahead to the next challenge on the horizon. The message to the squad is clear: the status of being a Kaizer Chiefs player requires a level of application that was entirely absent against Chippa.

Looking forward, the Glamour Boys must prepare for a clash with Milford, and the manager has already set the tone for that match by demanding an immediate reaction. He concluded his assessment with a stern warning to his squad regarding their future conduct and preparation. “So we will continue to work to be ready for the next game against Milford, and if we make the same performance, it will be impossible to win the game,” he stated. Only time will tell if the players can heed this wake-up call before their season goals begin to slip away.