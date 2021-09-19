PSL

Fan View: Orlando Pirates need Bayern Munich now

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Goal takes you through how the Buccaneers fans celebrated their team’s victory on social media

Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 3-1 away in Gqeberha to record a second straight Premier Soccer League win on Saturday.

The result sent their fans into a frenzy on social media with some already claiming the Buccaneers are the PSL champions.

The win in the Eastern Cape was a follow-up of last weekend’s 1-0 edging of Swallows FC at home.

Below are the best fan reaction to the result:

