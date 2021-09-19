Fan View: Orlando Pirates need Bayern Munich now
Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 3-1 away in Gqeberha to record a second straight Premier Soccer League win on Saturday.
The result sent their fans into a frenzy on social media with some already claiming the Buccaneers are the PSL champions.
The win in the Eastern Cape was a follow-up of last weekend’s 1-0 edging of Swallows FC at home.
Below are the best fan reaction to the result:
