Fan View: Orlando Pirates need Bayern Munich now

Goal takes you through how the Buccaneers fans celebrated their team’s victory on social media

Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 3-1 away in Gqeberha to record a second straight Premier Soccer League win on Saturday.

The result sent their fans into a frenzy on social media with some already claiming the Buccaneers are the PSL champions.

The win in the Eastern Cape was a follow-up of last weekend’s 1-0 edging of Swallows FC at home.



Below are the best fan reaction to the result:

Happy Sunday to you all my beloved Orlando Pirates fans only. Booooophaaaaa!!!☠️ #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/eQmuSDMmlv — Sphelele (@NsikayesizweZN) September 19, 2021

Give us Bayern Munich now!! pic.twitter.com/AKdjdUYZQl — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 18, 2021

At this point they must just give Orlando Pirates the league, it's ours already 😒🚶🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OxfPzywNO8 — Sivuyile Mtwetwe🇿🇦 (@lynne_cpt021) September 18, 2021

That's it!!



Orlando Pirates needs Baryen Munich now..🔥 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 18, 2021

Good morning Orlando Pirates supporters 🏴‍☠️🤝🙏,Mamkhize, Baxter and Others won’t get my Good morning just 4-1 reason 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VMNhcGwL65 — Anga Junior🇿🇦 (@angamjuniorr) September 19, 2021

We are Orlando Pirates Football Club and we're fetching it this season 🔥🔥🔥😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cHBNPZlnso — Fabulous Buccaneer (@Smart_Bucs) September 18, 2021

Orlando Pirates is blessed to have a striker like Mabasa ❤❤❤ — 🇧🇼𝗝 𝗨 𝗝 𝗨♂️🇿🇦 (@Rejoice_Ithe) September 18, 2021

Orlando Pirates fans sijabulele ukudliwa kwe Chiefs more than our own team winning 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dankoo Royal AM pic.twitter.com/mXwnLkACqo — ❤️Fifi❤️ (@heart_totem) September 18, 2021

PSL is too weak for Orlando Pirates #DstvPrem #OnceAlways — Sphelele (@NsikayesizweZN) September 18, 2021

I doubt Orlando Pirates will win anything with this guy Tyson 🤦 pic.twitter.com/8X6PQ6SqzI — KoalaneMotaung (@KoalaneMotaung) September 18, 2021

It's was coming ,Mabasaaaaaaaaaaa 🔥



Guys this is Orlando Pirates — Masango Sibusiso. (@SbuMasang) September 18, 2021

Congratulations to Orlando Pirates for winning the league 🤐 — MR AIRTIME (@Aubrey_Senyolo) September 18, 2021