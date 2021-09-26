Fan View: 'Orlando Pirates fans let's gather here and cry' - mixed reactions after Bucs lose to Mamelodi Sundowns
Orlando Pirates fans have taken to their social media accounts to express their frustrations after falling to Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 at Orlando Pirates Stadium, which is their first loss this season.
PSL champions Masandawana needed a brace from the reigning Footballer of the Year, Namibia international Peter Shalulile to guide them to their fourth straight win over the Bucs.
After a goalless first half, Thabiso Kutumela played a low cross to the striker in the 54th minute and the latter found the back of the net after hitting the inside of the crossbar.
Editors' Picks
- How Kaizer Chiefs could start against Marumo Gallants
- Man Utd misery: Fernandes penalty failure and defensive injuries pile early-season pressure on Solskjaer
- Man City masterclass: Guardiola finally finds a way to take down Tuchel's Chelsea
- Orlando Pirates player ratings after Mamelodi Sundowns loss: Mosele and Mako disappoint
With 18 minutes to go, the visitors doubled their advantage. Lyle Lakay set up Shalulile with a great cross, and the Namibian Siyabonga Mpontshane from close range with a brilliant finish to make it 2-0 to Sundowns, and in the process score his fourth goal in three matches against Pirates.
Here are some of the reactions after Sundowns win that guaranteed them the top spot as the Bucs remain fourth on the table pending Sunday's results.