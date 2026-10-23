Fàbregas reveals the moment that will mark his end with Como

Cesc Fàbregas has confirmed he has never once thought about leaving Como, responding to a question about whether Sassuolo boss Alberto Aquilani could one day take his place.

The Spanish coach was speaking at his press conference today, Friday, ahead of Saturday's clash with Aquilani's Sassuolo. It comes just three days after Como thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in the Champions League. Club president Mirwan Suwarso had recently praised Aquilani.

Fàbregas told Football Italia: "I have never thought about leaving. If I started thinking about it, then perhaps that would be my end here, but I have never done so. I can certainly say positive things about him, because his style of football is very similar in terms of ideas. You are making me think about it now, but I am very relaxed about his career and what he will achieve in the future."

Since guiding Como to promotion and Champions League qualification, Fàbregas has been linked with several big jobs, among them Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. He chose to stay put. The pair first got to know each other in Serie B, when Aquilani was in charge of Pisa.

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"I really admire Alberto as a coach, and his ideas and his courage, and the way his teams play football," Fàbregas added. "He called me last summer because he badly wanted to sign Rispoli for Catanzaro. Rispoli was the first player I ever coached, so sending him to Alberto gave me complete peace of mind."

He also explained why Nico Paz never leaves his starting line-up: "You have to know the person and what kind of lad he is. Nico is not the type who needs constant guidance, so the less I talk to him the better, because he has an incredible mentality. We have been together for more than two years and he has developed enormously, in fact he is perhaps among the three best defenders in the team. This mentality makes the difference even before the competition begins, which is why I never take him off the pitch."

Como's fine form shows no sign of letting up under Fàbregas. They sit fifth with 14 points after seven rounds, just five behind leaders Inter.