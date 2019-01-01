EXTRA TIME: "Who has the best football development in South Africa?" Twitter answers
Ajax Cape Town also celebrated Amsterdam's victories against Real Madrid and Juventus in the Uefa Champions League knockout rounds.
On Tuesday night Ajax Amsterdam upset Juventus 2-1 in Turin in the second leg, after drawing the first leg 1-1 in Holland.
Since then there's been a lot of talk about the pedigree of Ajax in Europe, and interestingly there's been question marks about the Cape Town club's system in South Africa too.
The problem for Ajax Cape Town is that they were relegated from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season, so they are not a force in South Africa compared to Ajax Amsterdam in Holland. Cape Town City has taken up the mantle as the best team in the city for the last two years.
However Ajax Cape Town opened the development debate on Twitter, asking which club is the best for youth development in South Africa. The fans have reacted with some surprising answers.
At the end of these Twitter answers, we also provide a video discussion on the subject, filmed by Thandi Merafe of Orlando Pirates.
Who is currently the best development youth club in country? (Honest Question)@AjaxCTFans @the_nfd @OfficialPSL https://t.co/BPcsnCmwlI— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) April 17, 2019
Looking at players in the Under-20 and Under-17 national squads, one would have to say @KaizerChiefs— #Phakaaathi (@SbongsKaDonga) April 17, 2019
YOU GUYS— 🐾100%Mkat♣ (@111katlego) April 17, 2019
Ajax cape town all the way— KgopotsoBK (@BkKgopotso) April 17, 2019
KZN academy— Iqhawe (@siyatorres) April 17, 2019
Durbanville FC 👌.... No Ajax for sure— Scholtz Fourie (@urbangooner) April 17, 2019
Find a mirror somewhere... that is ur answer— Bradley Taaibosch (@Taaibosch87) April 17, 2019
Depending on the criteria used I think the only other academy that comes close to @ajaxcapetown is the @kznacademy— Bra J ♠ (@Julius_tsinze) April 17, 2019
As much as i'd hate to admit it but it's you guyz...hats off!!! Watch out Chiefs/Sundowns closing the gap...— Sizwe Luvuno - Nkosi (@CzweLuvuno) April 17, 2019
My team needs a proper compound like Ikamva, Chloorkop or The Village then we'll start that conveyor belt like we use to 😅
AJAX, @kznacademy , Wits, Supersport.— Leina Le Sefane (@Marvin_Ke_Leina) April 17, 2019
the past few years was @ajaxcapetown but now I think kaizer chiefs is coming— Tshepiso Maunatlala (@Tshepiso1989) April 17, 2019
Ikamva remains the best— Luyanda Ndesi (@lu_ndesi) April 17, 2019
Definitely not Ajax CT. 90% of their recruitment is based on connections/favoritism rather than talent. Amsterdam should disassociate from that club entirely.— Footpro Africa (@FootproAfrica) April 17, 2019
.@Shield_za Sbonisi Diski— Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) April 17, 2019
Football development conversation#MoveWithShield https://t.co/6QPfMkvFKA