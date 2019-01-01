Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: "Who has the best football development in South Africa?" Twitter answers

With Ajax Amsterdam's youth policy shining brightly into the first team in Europe, even the Cape Town branch is basking in the limelight in Africa

Ajax Cape Town also celebrated Amsterdam's victories against Real Madrid and Juventus in the Uefa Champions League knockout rounds.

On Tuesday night Ajax Amsterdam upset Juventus 2-1 in Turin in the second leg, after drawing the first leg 1-1 in Holland.

Since then there's been a lot of talk about the pedigree of Ajax in Europe, and interestingly there's been question marks about the Cape Town club's system in South Africa too.

The problem for Ajax Cape Town is that they were relegated from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season, so they are not a force in South Africa compared to Ajax Amsterdam in Holland. Cape Town City has taken up the mantle as the best team in the city for the last two years.

However Ajax Cape Town opened the development debate on Twitter, asking which club is the best for youth development in South Africa. The fans have reacted with some surprising answers.

At the end of these Twitter answers, we also provide a video discussion on the subject, filmed by Thandi Merafe of Orlando Pirates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

