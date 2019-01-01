EXTRA TIME: "Who has the best football development in South Africa?" Twitter answers

With Ajax Amsterdam's youth policy shining brightly into the first team in Europe, even the Cape Town branch is basking in the limelight in Africa

Cape Town also celebrated Amsterdam's victories against and in the Uefa knockout rounds.

On Tuesday night Ajax Amsterdam upset Juventus 2-1 in Turin in the second leg, after drawing the first leg 1-1 in Holland.

Since then there's been a lot of talk about the pedigree of Ajax in Europe, and interestingly there's been question marks about the Cape Town club's system in too.

The problem for Ajax Cape Town is that they were relegated from the Premier Soccer League ( ) last season, so they are not a force in South Africa compared to Ajax Amsterdam in Holland. has taken up the mantle as the best team in the city for the last two years.

However Ajax Cape Town opened the development debate on Twitter, asking which club is the best for youth development in South Africa. The fans have reacted with some surprising answers.

At the end of these Twitter answers, we also provide a video discussion on the subject, filmed by Thandi Merafe of .

Looking at players in the Under-20 and Under-17 national squads, one would have to say @KaizerChiefs — #Phakaaathi (@SbongsKaDonga) April 17, 2019

YOU GUYS — 🐾100%Mkat♣ (@111katlego) April 17, 2019

Ajax cape town all the way — KgopotsoBK (@BkKgopotso) April 17, 2019

KZN academy — Iqhawe (@siyatorres) April 17, 2019

Durbanville FC 👌.... No Ajax for sure — Scholtz Fourie (@urbangooner) April 17, 2019

Find a mirror somewhere... that is ur answer — Bradley Taaibosch (@Taaibosch87) April 17, 2019

Depending on the criteria used I think the only other academy that comes close to @ajaxcapetown is the @kznacademy — Bra J ♠ (@Julius_tsinze) April 17, 2019

As much as i'd hate to admit it but it's you guyz...hats off!!! Watch out Chiefs/Sundowns closing the gap...



My team needs a proper compound like Ikamva, Chloorkop or The Village then we'll start that conveyor belt like we use to 😅 — Sizwe Luvuno - Nkosi (@CzweLuvuno) April 17, 2019

the past few years was @ajaxcapetown but now I think kaizer chiefs is coming — Tshepiso Maunatlala (@Tshepiso1989) April 17, 2019

Ikamva remains the best — Luyanda Ndesi (@lu_ndesi) April 17, 2019