EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts after Mamelodi Sundowns beat Chippa United

The Brazilians kept up with Orlando Pirates at the top of the table after beating United in Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday

beat 3-2, proving their character after initially going behind in the match.

It was a must win match for Masandawana after took a three point lead in the past week. So, the pressure was piling on the home side.

Sundowns victory against Chippa now means that both clubs are level on points, but Pirates goal difference is superior by just four goals.

The result has captured the imagination of fans with just three matches remaining in the league this season.

Article continues below

One can enjoy Tweets by the South African media, clubs and fans below.

THAT'S IT!!! What a game Masandawana, A 5 goal thriller and end to end action to the very last second! Now we move onto action! #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsChippa #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/ki8rc4tpZC — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 23, 2019

Pirates – P 27, GD +16, Pts 50

Sundowns – P 27, GD +12, Pts 50



Both teams have won 13, drawn 11 and lost three.



It’s a bit tight up there at the top… ☠️👆 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 23, 2019

That's Gaston Sirino's 20th assist of the season for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions. — Grant James (@grantdesmidt) April 23, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns played their 49th game this afternoon in 9 months and 5 days (17/07/2018 - 23/04/2019). Dating back to the defeat vs AS Togo in Togo on the 17th of July last year — Not inspired by the League (@NeoMolefe_SA) April 23, 2019

Is this a 2-horse race or 3 - horse race?



If get given 2 points and win their game in hand, they will be on 49 points. Level with Sundowns (if PSL deducts 1 point). pic.twitter.com/hI97YEhUvi — Football Brains (@FootballBrains1) April 23, 2019

Sundowns continues to make winning the league a difficult task for their fellow contenders after todays results pic.twitter.com/0DzMcLex65 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 23, 2019

These streets were full of fans when sundowns won but now... — 50 POINTS (@Sir_M_Charles) April 23, 2019

So wena you want Sundowns to be allowed to get away with breach of rules? Would you be saying the same if Pirates had fielded an ineligible player? What are you trying to say, Nkareng? https://t.co/dDJX1kjqcQ — Caiphus Kgosana (@CaiphusK_11) April 23, 2019

Sundowns will do this to you! https://t.co/J0iVieNpIA — HandsomeAssNigga (@MiChAeLcRoSs_Mc) April 23, 2019

Pirates – P 27, GD +16, Pts 50

Sundowns – P 27, GD +12, Pts 50



Both teams have won 13, drawn 11 and lost three.



It’s a bit tight up there at the top… ☠️👆 pic.twitter.com/vWiLXUUnu9 — Ofe Kemoabe Jr (@ofkem0709) April 23, 2019