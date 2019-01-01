Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts after Mamelodi Sundowns beat Chippa United

The Brazilians kept up with Orlando Pirates at the top of the table after beating United in Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Chippa United 3-2, proving their character after initially going behind in the match.

It was a must win match for Masandawana after Orlando Pirates took a three point lead in the past week. So, the pressure was piling on the home side.

Sundowns victory against Chippa now means that both clubs are level on points, but Pirates goal difference is superior by just four goals.

The result has captured the imagination of PSL fans with just three matches remaining in the league this season.

One can enjoy Tweets by the South African media, clubs and fans below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

