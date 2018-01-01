EXTRA TIME: James Keene hails the city of Cape Town

Is the SuperSport United forward going to enjoy his Christmas break in the Mother City?

James Keene hails from England, having played in the Premier League and starred for Portsmouth under Harry Redknapp in the past.

He's also travelled around the world to play football, including interesting places like India, which is unusual for an English soccer player.

Keene is happy to notice that he's in the country of the city voted the greatest on Earth, and this is a player who also lived in Sweden and Israel.

That's Cape Town voted the greatest, but Keene resides in Gauteng with his club SuperSport United. He will get a chance to visit the Mother City's famous landmarks when United take on Cape Town City in the PSL.

In another recent Tweet, Keene reminded his South African followers that he was there when Redknapp famously reacted to an interviewee as a ball was kicked his way on camera.

Cape Town voted greatest city on Earth!! https://t.co/pk2iqfr3kv — James keene (@JamesKeene28) December 12, 2018