Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Emile Baron in distress, R2 million raised by fans in Norway

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Emile Baron has fallen on hard times, prompting a fundraising drive from fans of his ex-Norwegian club.

Baron played for Chiefs from 2004 to 2009

He retired after breaking his leg in 2013

Life has since become hard for the ex-Bafana keeper

WHAT HAPPENED? Since being forced into retirement in 2013 after breaking his leg while playing for Bidvest Wits, Baron’s life has turned for the worse.

In an interview with Norwegian publication TV2, the former Bafana shot-stopper is captured looking frail as he details how he is struggling with life.

He opens up on how he has been hit by accommodation issues, forcing him to live in a one-bedroom house belonging to someone else.

So bad is his situation that he now collects empty bottles for recycling to make a living. The ex-Chiefs star explained his dire situation has seen him struggle for food to feed his family while also revealing he attempted to end his own life four times.

WHAT BARON SAID: “I haven't given a real smile for many years,” Baron told TV2. “I have had to swallow all pride, for the sake of the family. I have to ask people for money. I don't like to do it, but I have to.

“I went into a deep depression. I wasn't able to do anything, so I just stayed at home. I isolated myself from the world

“I couldn't get a job because of the injury, so I started to lose everything, explains Baron. If I had got the insurance, I could have started a business with the money. At least then I would have had an income. I could invest, manage.

“It is difficult to get a job in South Africa. I never finished school so I'm not qualified to do anything. And during the pandemic, many went bankrupt.

“It gets worse every day. The people we live with give us some food. But sometimes they get frustrated, and I can understand that because right now they are working for us too.

“I feel weak. Physically I am weak, mentally I am weak, spiritually I am weak.”

AND WHAT MORE? Between 1999 and 2004, Baron played for Lillestrom SK in Norway. After learning about his plight, Lillestrom fans, as well as other football followers in Norway, have raised money for the retired goalkeeper.

“I am aware they are raising money for me and I want to thank them for what they are doing. But I am now talking to the organisers to see how I will get the money,” Baron added.

Lillestrom communications head Morten Stokstad confirmed the fundraising drive.

WHAT STOKSTAD SAID: “Yes, at the moment almost 1.1 million Kroner has been raised to help Emile Baron after Norwegian TV2 published a story about his difficult life in South Africa,” Stokstad told TimesLIVE.

“The initiative came from our supporters, 'Kanari-Fansen', but the club has also been working with the supporters on it. It's pretty amazing. Of course, many of the contributors are fans of Lillestrom, but many people from other clubs have also contributed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Baron enjoyed a colourful playing career that could make his current situation unbelievable to many. He was part of the South Africa Under-23 squad that famously beat Brazil at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

A few years after attracting global attention for frustrating Ronaldinho at the Olympics with his impressive saves, Baron went on to play for Chiefs, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.

He went to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana and a shoulder injury saw him fail to make the final squad for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Shuaib Walters replaced him.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARON? It is to be seen if Baron will be able to get back on his feet after receiving the money sent to him.