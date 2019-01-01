Evans Rusike: SuperSport United turn down bid from Kaizer Chiefs

The Matsatsantsa CEO has revealed the club turned down an offer from Amakhosi for their star striker, and have given up on signing the Masandawana duo

SuperSport United have revealed they turned down an offer from for striker Evans Rusike.

Amakhosi have been on a mission to bolster their attacking department and were believed to be interested in the Zimbabwe international.

However, SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews has explained the club rejected Chiefs’ advances as the Tshwane-based outfit are not ready to part with their star striker.

“Yes, Chiefs wanted Rusike, but we turned them down,” Matthews told IOL.

“We are not looking to sell any of our forwards. We are looking to buy strikers."

While it has not been a busy transfer window for Matsatsantsa, several players have been linked with moves away.

Most notably Aubrey Modiba, who was believed to be on the radar of , and Teboho Mokoena, who also attracted interest from other clubs.

But Matthews is adamant the duo are not for sale especially now as the club have joined the race to sign Aubrey Ngoma and Lucky Mohomi from their rivals.

“We can’t afford to be in a position where we are held at ransom for Aubrey Modiba. Aubrey is not for sale and so is Teboho Mokoena,” Matthews explained.

“We are not willing to sell them to any local side.

“As a result, we’ve given up on Ngoma and Mohomi because Sundowns won’t give me those two.”

Meanwhile, after signing the likes of attacking duo Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi from , Matthews stated SuperSport’s work in the transfer window is not over just yet.

“We are looking at other players. We will sign two players before the end of this transfer window market,” Matthews concluded.

SuperSport are set to take on Orlando Pirates on Wednesday evening. After opening their account with a 2-0 defeat in the Tshwane Derby last weekend, the club will be keen on bouncing back to winning ways.