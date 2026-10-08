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Malibongwe Khoza, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Steve Blues

European clubs circling Mamelodi Sundowns defender for January window says transfer guru

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Khoza
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Ried
Gent
Nantes
Transfers

Mamelodi Sundowns could be braced for a major battle to keep hold of one of their brightest defensive talents when the January transfer window opens. With interest growing across the European continent, the Brazilians may find it difficult to resist substantial offers for a player who has quickly become a mainstay in their backline.

The race for Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Malibongwe Khoza is intensifying as several European clubs prepare to battle for his signature.

Leading the pursuit are Belgian giants KAA Gent, who have identified the South African international as a primary target to bolster their defensive options following a long-term injury to one of their key squad members.

The Belgian outfit is currently scouring the market for a replacement for Mouhamed Ngom. The Senegalese defender has been sidelined for a significant period after reportedly tearing his cruciate ligament, an injury that is expected to keep him out of competitive action for at least six months.

Khoza has emerged as the preferred candidate for the Jupiler Pro League side due to his physical presence and technical ability. The 22-year-old, who was born in Mamelodi, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since graduating from the Sundowns development academy.

Since making his senior debut for the Brazilians in 2024, the lanky defender has established himself as a reliable performer under pressure. He has already racked up 50 appearances for the club, contributing four goals, which is an impressive return for a central defender.

According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, Gent are interested in Khoza and could look to test the resolve of the African champions during the upcoming January transfer window.

However, Gent are not alone in their admiration for the talented defender. The scramble for Khoza’s services appears to be a multi-club race involving teams from different leagues across Europe.

Konur has indicated that Gent are not the only club following the Bafana Bafana defender, as Austria’s SV Ried and French Ligue 2 outfit FC Nantes are also showing interest in the lanky defender. The inclusion of Nantes is particularly noteworthy, given the French club's history of recruiting and developing talent from across the globe, while SV Ried represents another viable pathway into European football for South African players.

Financially, Mamelodi Sundowns are in a strong position, but the valuation of the player continues to climb. Transfermarkt currently estimates Khoza’s market value at €850,000 euros, which converts to over R15 million.


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