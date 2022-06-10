Eto'o's viral rant: Cameroon football chief threatens to play children

The FA chief expressed his disappointment with the Indomitable Lions stars after a slim win in Dar es Salaam

A visibly unhappy Cameroon FA President Samuel Eto’o has demanded more from the Indomitable Lions despite their 1-0 win over Burundi during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Thursday, and has vowed to 'play children' if the Central African giants do not improve.

In the dressing room after the slim win at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the former Barcelona star said he was unhappy with how the Indomitable Lions performed and threatened to ring the changes.

"I am not happy," Eto’o said. "I don’t care who you play against; you represent Cameroon.

"I am not happy at all. In my time, I missed the World Cup in my time because I knew what problems I had. Those problems won’t repeat themselves while I’m president.

"Places in this team will be earned. Nobody, I repeat, nobody, has a guaranteed place in this team. You must do your job. Whoever comes here to wear this shirt must do the job, or else he goes and I will be happy to have the children play."

«Je ne suis pas content du tout.»



Samuel Eto’o après la victoire des Lions face au Burundi (1-0) 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/f1UufBh98f — CFOOT (@cfootcameroun) June 9, 2022

The retired striker promised to ensure the players get the best of conditions while serving the national team but also demanded good performances on their part.

"I sat where you are years ago. I know some of you are thinking, ‘he is stupid’, but I tell you I was the best. I know why I failed," the Uefa Champions League winner continued.

"I will give you everything, even my life, so that you will be in the best condition. I fight with everyone to put you in the best condition. You sit here and have no idea about the battles I fight for you.

"When we come here, it’s about Cameroon, guys. There’s nothing more beautiful than Cameroon for me. I will give my life for my country. I have great regard for my country, and I shall arrive with or without you."

Judging by the performance against the Eastern Africans, Eto’o stressed the Indomitable Lions will need to do more if they are to star at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"If you want to be part of this journey, you must work. If it’s about what I saw out there [on Thursday], I’m not sure any of you will be on the list," the president continued, as head coach Rigobert Song looked on.

Article continues below

"I need more because I dream of winning the World Cup. All the problems I had as a player won’t repeat themselves. The first objective is having a good-hearted group.

"I failed because that was absent even though we had great players. When this group will be happy together we will win.

"Now, I don’t care! Whoever wants to come here will do so by the rules of the federation. Mind you, I have some ideas about football!"