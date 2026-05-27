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Neil Bennett

England FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
England
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch England in the World Cup.

England FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of England's World Cup campaign from abroad using a Virtual Private Network, connect to a server in the United Kingdom and stream games live on either the BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Bypass geo-restrictions with a VPNGet Express

🌎 Country

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer | ITVX |

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in England?

In England (and the wider UK), soccer fans get the best possible deal: the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast completely free-to-air. Under the UK's broadcasting laws, the tournament is a protected "crown jewel" event, meaning you won't need any paid television subscriptions to catch the action.

The tournament's 104 matches are split right down the middle between the nation's two major public broadcasters:

  • BBC: Will broadcast 52 matches live across its main channels (primarily BBC One). The BBC's slate includes England's highly anticipated group stage match against Ghana, as well as first-pick rights to three of England’s potential knockout games if they progress.
  • ITV: Will broadcast the other 52 matches live across ITV1 and ITV4. ITV has the rights to the tournament's opening matches on June 11, as well as two of England's group stage games: the opener against Croatia (Wednesday, June 17) and the final group clash against Panama (Saturday, June 27).

Live Streaming & Catch-Up

If you are watching on a phone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV app, you can stream every second for free:

  • BBC iPlayer: The digital home for all BBC-allocated matches, featuring live streams, full-match replays, and highlights.
  • ITVX: The digital hub for all ITV matches. ITVX is also launching a dedicated 24/7 World Cup channel featuring classic matches and behind-the-scenes content like Inside The World Cup.

The Final: In traditional fashion, the World Cup Final on July 19 will be broadcast simultaneously live on both BBC and ITV.

Bypass geo-restrictions with a VPNGet Express

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