Senior Affiliate Manager

I joined Footballco in June 2022 after previously working five years at Reach PLC.

I was a football-mad kid and my passion for the game dates back to as far as I can remember. I am known among friends and family for having a boringly encyclopedic knowledge of Liverpool games including scorelines and goal-scorers.

Being born in 1989, I spent most of my childhood and beyond watching on as Fergie's Man Utd dominated English football. In the handful of games I went to, I scarcely saw us win. My first game was Liverpool 0 Ipswich 1 in 1995.

Today, I share a season ticket at Anfield. Childhood demons have been put to rest. I was privileged to see our rise under Jurgen Klopp and was in the ground to see us lift our 20th league title in May '25. Arne Slot repping us baldies out there.

My All-Time XI

GK Alisson Becker; DF Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Hyypia, Robertson; MF Alonso, Gerrard; FW Salah, Suarez, Mane; Fowler

Email me at neil.bennett@footballco.com

Follow me on LinkedIn here.