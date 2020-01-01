Doctor Khumalo set for sensational return to Kaizer Chiefs

The South African football icon is part of Amakhosi's 50th anniversary celebrations but he could be given a new role at the club in future

legend Doctor Khumalo is set to make a sensational return to the club in the near future.

The 52-year-old left Amakhosi for 'greener pastures' in 2017 as he joined FC's technical team.

However, he found himself without a job after Baroka's decision to make changes to their technical team in 2018, and Khumalo returned to television as a football pundit.

"For me to be included in the celebrations and be part of it shows that we still have a good relationship," said Khumalo as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

"It signifies the fact that there is another way of working together again because not all has been lost. When I left, it was just a case of me going to explore something else that I have never done before," he said.

Khumalo said he will soon sit down with Chiefs to discuss his new role at the club and promised an announcement will be made as soon as the two parties agree on his return.

"It's just for us to wait for that moment when the two brands will be together again. I might not be there physically but spiritually the club will always be a part of me. In time, we will sit and announce what my role would be at the club," confirmed Khumalo.

Khumalo has only played for Amakhosi locally and enjoyed huge success during his two stints with the club, and was also instrumental for Bafana Bafana during the Afcon-winning year in 1996.

Before his departure from Amakhosi, Khumalo was promised a technical advisory role but the position was given to Rob Hutting in January 2018.

As things stand, Chiefs don't have a technical advisor, and it remains to be seen if Khumalo would finally land the job.