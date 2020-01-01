Do I want to go back to Kaizer Chiefs? No, I had my fair share - Lebese

The 31-year-old midfielder has again ruled out the possibility of returning to Amakhosi as a player, saying his focus is solely on Switchbacks

Former winger George Lebese says he may have physically left but his heart will always be at Naturena.

The left-footer, who is now on the books of Colorado Springs Switchbacks, added everyone who has played for Amakhosi can echo the same sentiments because of how good the club is to its players.

"I have been with that team... and everyone that's been with Chiefs knows and understands this fully - once you play for that team, you will leave it physically but your heart will always be there," said Lebese in an Instagram chat with Julia Stuart.

"It's a good team, especially for me having started my professional career with them. They have a special place in me. I appreciate that happened."

However, Lebese said the thought of going back to the Soweto giants hasn't crossed his mind, revealing he had his fair share during his nine-year stay with Amakhosi.

The 31-year-old further stated his focus is on Switchbacks who gave him the chance to revive his football career when everyone else didn't want to sign him.

"Do I want to go back? I feel like... No, I had my fair share. I'm with Switchbacks now. I should be focusing on Switchbacks and the opportunity they have given to me. Remember when I came here, I had nothing," added Lebese.

Lebese featured just once for Switchbacks before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world hard in March, but he confirmed in the same interview that he will be returning to the training grounds although only four players will be allowed on the pitch.

The Mamelodi-born midfielder left the Glamour Boys for Mamelodi in August 2017, but he found the going tough under the stewardship of coach Pitso Mosimane as he struggled for game time.

He was reduced to just 16 appearances across all competitions and scored twice for Sundowns.

This was before he was loaned out to SuperSport United for the second half of the 2018/19 season.

He played just seven matches for Kaitano Tembo's side before being sent back to his parent club at the end of his loan spell.

Prior to leaving Chiefs, Lebese had featured in 117 matches, scoring 25 goals and registering 22 assists.