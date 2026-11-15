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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Did he provoke Jesus? Hojlund backs Cristiano with an unusual message after knocking out Portugal

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Denmark star Rasmus Hojlund has continued to defend his idol, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, following his recent dispute with the senior national team coach, Jorge Jesus.

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Cristiano retired from international football a few days ago after a major fallout with the Portugal manager. The Don refused to return while his nemesis remained in the job.

Portugal launched their new era without the legend in brutal fashion, thrashed 4-1 on home soil by Denmark. The hero? Rasmus Hojlund, one of the Don's biggest admirers.

Hojlund scored twice on Saturday in Portugal's first match since their all-time top scorer walked away from the national team.

He had also netted in the first leg, when Denmark went down 4-2 in Ronaldo's absence after the forward left the camp over his row with Jesus.

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Back then, Hojlund celebrated in pure Ronaldo style, the famous jump and shout, and he clashed with Jesus at full time in a scene that turned heads, as if rebuking the coach over the standoff with his idol.

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The Napoli star paid tribute to Ronaldo again after Saturday's win, this time with a message on Instagram.

Hojlund, who has previously called Ronaldo the greatest in history, reflected on the win and his brace: "I think the appropriate comment here is.. Siuuu", mimicking the Portuguese's trademark celebratory shout.

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Piers Morgan opens fire on Jesus

Jorge Jesus has reopened the controversy. The Portugal manager's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from Saturday's Nations League defeat to Denmark drew English broadcaster Piers Morgan straight into the row.

 Morgan launched a direct attack on the Portuguese coach after the heavy 4-1 loss.

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It all kicked off in the post-match press conference, when a reporter asked Jesus how much he missed Ronaldo, the national team captain and Al-Nassr striker, given his absence from the squad. The 72-year-old responded sarcastically: "Do I miss him? How can I miss him when he is no longer in the national team? The only way I would miss him is if he were beside me, but he no longer plays, and he is no longer here. He made up his mind himself."

Morgan hit back: "This clown will not be with the national team either if Portugal continues to suffer defeats as happened today, Saturday," a pointed reference to the Denmark defeat and a clear swipe at the coach over his comments about the former captain.

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The attack extends a run of criticism Morgan has aimed at Jesus over recent weeks, with the broadcaster taking a hard line against the coach amid everything that surrounded Ronaldo's exit.

He has been one of the captain's most vocal defenders throughout the crisis. Morgan previously slammed Jesus's conduct and his stance towards the veteran, as controversy swirled over the circumstances that drove Ronaldo out of the team and into international retirement a few days ago.

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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