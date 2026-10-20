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Carling Knockout CupBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Dates, kick-off times and venues for Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 revealed

Knockout Cup
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Cup
Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC
Chippa United
Durban City
Kruger United
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Marumo Gallants
Milford FC
Polokwane City
Richards Bay
Sekhukhune United
Siwelele
Stellenbosch FC
TS Galaxy

South African football now shifts it's focus to the second domestic cup competition of the season as the fixture details for the Carling Knockout Cup Round of 16 have been released.

The draw seeded the top eight teams from last season who were in Pot One, and drawn against the Pot Two teams, meaning Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs avoided each other in the first round and all secured home draws.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will begin their defence of their trophy against Milford, a team they beat 2-0 on the opening day of the league season.

Mamelodi Sundowns, this year's MTN8 champions, face Marumo Gallants, and Kaizer Chiefs face struggling TS Galaxy.



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