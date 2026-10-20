Dates, kick-off times and venues for Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 revealed

The draw seeded the top eight teams from last season who were in Pot One, and drawn against the Pot Two teams, meaning Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs avoided each other in the first round and all secured home draws.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will begin their defence of their trophy against Milford, a team they beat 2-0 on the opening day of the league season.

Mamelodi Sundowns, this year's MTN8 champions, face Marumo Gallants, and Kaizer Chiefs face struggling TS Galaxy.







