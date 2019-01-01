Cuthbert Malajila plans move away from Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Club Africain attacker is leaving Masandwana due to lack of game time having been linked with top PSL clubs in the past

striker Cuthbert Malajila is set to end his six-year spell with the Tshwane giants when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The experienced marksman struggled for game time last season after recovering from a knee injury which had ruled him out of action for over a year.

Malajila, who has enjoyed a lot of success during his stint with the Brazilians, stated that it is time for him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

“After six years with Mamelodi Sundowns, it is time for me to seek a new challenge elsewhere since I have achieved everything I could wish for,” Malajila told Zimbabwe's Sunday Mail.

The 33-year-old player lifted four Premier Soccer League titles with Sundowns including last season's trophy although he made only one appearance in the competition.

“I won every domestic cup available in from Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout and the biggest of them all the Caf , so I am happy I left my mark there," he continued.

Malajila is now looking to leave the Gauteng giants for a club which will guarantee him some game time as the likes of Lebogang Maboe and Emiliano Tade are preferred ahead of him at Masandwana.

“This was my last season with Sundowns, I won everything there, so I want to finish my career enjoying football not watching others play," he added.

The Zimbabwe international, who has been linked with Sundowns' rivals and in the past, went on to disclose that his agent is busy looking for the best possible deal for him.

Article continues below

“I still believe in myself, I know what I can offer, so I am looking forward to the next step of my career," the former hitman explained.

“My manager is working on finding me a new club, when we get the best deal possible which is appealing to me, we will sit down and talk,” he concluded.

Malajila spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Wits where he won the MTN8 Cup and title.