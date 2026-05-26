Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a Croatian server and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air channel HRT 2, available through their official digital platform HRTi.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Croatia?

In Croatia, the official and exclusive broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by the national public broadcaster, HRT (Hrvatska radiotelevizija).

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: