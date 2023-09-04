Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch's sentencing in a case involving GBV has been postponed.

Lorch was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend

He was found guilty by the court

Player's sentencing delayed for the second time

WHAT HAPPENED: The Pirates winger was found guilty by the Randburg Magistrates court of physically attacking his girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala three years ago with the intent to cause bodily harm by hitting and strangling her.

Initially, sentencing had been scheduled for July 28 before the player's lawyer requested for it to be moved to allow him time to prepare pre-sentencing arguments.

On Monday, more time was requested owing to personal issues according to the state prosecutor Michele Hart.

WHAT SHE SAID: "The defense request a postponement for the consultation with the accused regarding the pre-sentencing report," she told the court as reported by SNL24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch was arrested on 7 September 2022 after Mathithibala opened a case of assault against him at Midrand Police Station

Lorch allegedly slapped and strangled Mathithibala after she had asked him about his whereabouts.

The Sea Robbers have since insisted that they will let the law take its course before deciding on the player's future at the club.

This season, Lorch has not yet made any appearances for Pirates owing to an injury.

WHAT NEXT: The court is expected to sentence Lorch in October.