Could Royal AM's Letsoalo be playing for his Orlando Pirates future?

It's surely just a matter of time before Royal AM and Bafana Bafana striker Victor Letsoalo is snapped up by Orlando Pirates or one of the other PSL big guns.

So far, from only five matches, the 28-year-old has blazed in six league goals. He has also scored four goals for his country, albeit in the Cosafa Cup, including a hat-trick on debut against Lesotho.

It’s also worth noting that he’s not a 'one season wonder' – Letsoalo netted 11 league and cup goals for Bloemfontein Celtic last season and nine the season before that.

Overall in his career, he’s scored 46 goals in 160 matches in South Africa’s top two divisions. Not sensational numbers, but decent by PSL standards, and he seems to now be very much heading into his prime.





It's safe to say that Letsoalo is hot property right now. And it's also fair to comment that Pirates have been struggling up front to convert chances.

While the Sea Robbers have been floundering for goals and are in the seventh position with 10 points from seven matches (seven goals scored), Royal AM are flying high thanks largely to Letsoalo’s sizzling form. They are sitting pretty in third spot with 13 points, and have doubled Bucs’ output with 14 goals.

As such, Thursday's match between Pirates and Royal AM at the Orlando Stadium (17:30 kick-off), has the makings of a 'trial' for Letsoalo.

Whether Royal AM are willing to sell the player in the January transfer window, or even at the end of the season, is another question.

The Buccaneers do, however, have some financial clout, and once a player knows the likes of Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in his services, it can be difficult for the ‘smaller’ clubs to hold onto him.

It’s for various reasons – injury and form, that the current bunch of Buccaneers strikers and attacking midfielders are just not firing properly, and that includes Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule and Fortune Makaringe.

Another sterling display from Letsoalo, against Bucs in Orlando, perhaps with a goal or two, and the temptation may grow for Pirates to try and bring him on board.



