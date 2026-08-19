Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Pitso MosimaneBackpage
Steve Blues

Could Pitso Mosimane miss out on Bafana job as new European candidate emerges?

South Africa
P. Mosimane
South Africa vs Guinea
Mexico vs South Africa
Eritrea vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
South Africa vs Canada
Canada
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea

It seemed like the 64-year-old had everything sown up after the SAFA NEC approved his candidacy but a report in the French media has linked a Chelsea legend with the South Africa job. Despite this, Jingles is still considered the frontrunner to replace Hugo Broos.

The race to become the next Bafana Bafana head coach has taken an unexpected turn following reports that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has cast its net toward Europe.

While Pitso Mosimane has long been considered the undisputed frontrunner to replace Hugo Broos, fresh reports from French publication Onze Mondial have linked Uruguayan tactician Gustavo Poyet with the vacant post.

The 58-year-old boasts an extensive coaching career spanning Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, representing a vastly different profile to the local hero Mosimane.

Despite this new development, the foundation for Mosimane’s return has already been laid through intensive negotiations over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, SAFA indicated that talks with Mosimane were at an advanced stage, with only the finalisation of the remaining details standing between the two parties and his return to the national team setup.

The path has not been entirely smooth, as reports subsequently emerged that the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach had initially turned down an offer believed to be worth around R5 million per year, less than half of what Hugo Broos was being paid.

The sudden emergence of Poyet's name suggests that SAFA might be keeping its options open or performing due diligence before committing to a final contract.

Poyet is no stranger to the international stage, having recently managed the Greece national team, though his international coaching experience remains considerably more limited than his work at club level.

This contrast is significant when compared to Mosimane’s deep understanding of the African landscape and his historic success across the continent.

Despite the speculation surrounding Poyet and the potential for a foreign appointment, the consensus remains that the job is Mosimane’s to lose.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google