Could Pitso Mosimane miss out on Bafana job as new European candidate emerges?

The race to become the next Bafana Bafana head coach has taken an unexpected turn following reports that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has cast its net toward Europe.

While Pitso Mosimane has long been considered the undisputed frontrunner to replace Hugo Broos, fresh reports from French publication Onze Mondial have linked Uruguayan tactician Gustavo Poyet with the vacant post.

The 58-year-old boasts an extensive coaching career spanning Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, representing a vastly different profile to the local hero Mosimane.

Despite this new development, the foundation for Mosimane’s return has already been laid through intensive negotiations over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, SAFA indicated that talks with Mosimane were at an advanced stage, with only the finalisation of the remaining details standing between the two parties and his return to the national team setup.

The path has not been entirely smooth, as reports subsequently emerged that the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach had initially turned down an offer believed to be worth around R5 million per year, less than half of what Hugo Broos was being paid.

The sudden emergence of Poyet's name suggests that SAFA might be keeping its options open or performing due diligence before committing to a final contract.

Poyet is no stranger to the international stage, having recently managed the Greece national team, though his international coaching experience remains considerably more limited than his work at club level.

This contrast is significant when compared to Mosimane’s deep understanding of the African landscape and his historic success across the continent.

Despite the speculation surrounding Poyet and the potential for a foreign appointment, the consensus remains that the job is Mosimane’s to lose.



