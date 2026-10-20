Fabian Bredlow has been offered to Germany's record champions, Sky report. The two parties have already held initial talks, according to the report.

With Bredlow's contract expiring at the end of the season, Bayern could theoretically sign him on a free transfer. A clause would reportedly extend his deal automatically if he reaches a specified number of appearances, although the report does not say how many. He has already played several times this season, despite it still being early days, and looks likely to feature again.

Bredlow started Stuttgart's first four Bundesliga matches in goal in place of the injured Dennis Seimen. He has also featured in the Champions League recently, even after the highly rated talent returned. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß had previously announced that the pair would share duties to ease the burden on Seimen and reward Bredlow for some outstanding performances.

Given that contract situation, other clubs are also interested in Bredlow, according to Sky. He has been with the Swabians since 2019 and has served as their number two in previous years, including three seasons behind Bayern loanee Alexander Nübel. Clubs have reportedly made "several enquiries".

Why are Bayern Munich looking for a new goalkeeper?

The 31-year-old fits much of the profile Bayern are reportedly seeking: an experienced goalkeeper who can support Urbig, costs little and offers some ability on the ball. That last quality is not one of Bredlow's greatest strengths, but he is still regarded as reliable with the ball at his feet.

From Stuttgart, Bayern have also signed a goalkeeper who served them well. Sven Ulreich arrived in the summer of 2015 as VfB's undisputed first choice, and the move proved a stroke of luck. Whenever Manuel Neuer was unavailable, Ulreich proved an extremely reliable replacement, barring a few exceptions. After a one-year spell at Hamburger SV in the 2020/21 season, he returned to Bayern and remains there today. Many signs suggest the now 38-year-old will retire next summer.

The same may be true of Manuel Neuer. In recent weeks and months, the 40-year-old has hinted several times that he will hang up his gloves after this season. Neuer remains the number one, but regularly makes way for Urbig to ease his transition.

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Bayern Munich: Which other goalkeepers are among the candidates?

Besides Bredlow, several other goalkeepers on the market have the experience to support the 23-year-old. Reports have also linked Bayern with Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (Fulham) and Marvin Schäbe (1. FC Köln). In early October, Sky published a list of prominent names said to be under discussion at Säbener Straße. The pay-TV broadcaster named Koen Casteels (Al-Qadsiah), Kevin Trapp (Paris FC), Frederik Rönnow (Union Berlin), Lukas Hradecky (AS Monaco), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid) and Rui Silva (Sporting).

Finn Dahmen offers another option. The 28-year-old, invited by Jürgen Klopp to his first training camp as head coach of the Germany national team, would also be available on a free transfer in the summer. FC Augsburg, though, can still hope to keep him.

FCA are his "first point of contact", Dahmen said recently: "We both know what we have in each other and value each other greatly. It is an important decision for the rest of my career, and one I have to think about carefully."







