Coronavirus: Safa steps in to take full control of 'return-to-play' from the PSL

The football governing body will wait for the league's meeting on Thursday before rolling out the entire process as per Mthethwa's instructions

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed it will oversee all procedures relating to 'return-to-play' protocols as requested by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

Earlier this week, Mthethwa penned a letter to Safa instructing the body to ensure the and its 32-member clubs comply with stringent protocols as gazetted by the government.

There were concerns other PSL teams were not complying and that it could be risky to allow football to return when the number of confirmed positive cases in different clubs isn't made public.

More teams

As things stand, only a handful of clubs, including , Bloemfontein , , , Stellenbosch FC, Swallows FC and TS Galaxy, went public about confirmed positive cases within their camps - and this was reportedly Safa's biggest concern.

In the letter communicated directly to Safa, Mthethwa made it clear the country's FA and its members, in this regard the PSL, will be 'responsible for any claim for damages or negligence arising as a result of failure to take reasonable measures in curbing the spread of Covid-19'.

A number of clubs have complied with the rules and have appointed compliance officers to ensure the safety of the players and officials.

It is for this reason, Safa has appointed Dr Thulani Ngwenya and Mlungisi Ncame as their two compliance officers.

The pair will work closely with all the compliance officers from the 32 clubs.

In fact, clubs will be expected to report directly to both Ngwenya and Ncame without undermining the powers of the PSL.

According to the association, the PSL will have a meeting on Thursday (July 9) where their 'special members' will be expected to have their input before Safa can take full control of the process.

Safa released the following statement on their official website:

The South African Football Association (Safa) has started to put all the processes into motion following the letter from the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Nathi Mthethwa explaining all procedures on the return to football and play.

The Association has thereby appointed Dr Thulani Ngwenya and Mr Mlungisi Ncame as Compliance Officers to oversee the entire process as prescribed by the correspondence from the Minister, who requested that Safa oversees the whole process on return to training and play.

Part of the letter from the Ministry reads:

1. The sport body (Safa) must assume full responsibility for the safety and security of its members, staff and athletes in curbing the spread of COVID-19; and

2. Ensure that all its members comply with the provisions of these Directions, Regulations and any other applicable legislation;

3. A sport body (Safa) and its affiliate members are jointly and severally responsible for any claim for damages or negligence arising as a result of failure to take reasonable measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Ngwenya and Mr Ncame as well as Safa CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, will be meeting with the National Soccer League (NSL) to discuss the logistics and implementation of the compliance requirements as set out in the compliance protocol put together by the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) and approved by the government.

Article continues below

It is this document that will guide the return to training and play processes.

SAFA has already forwarded the response and directive from the Minister and subsequent SAFA’s approval response to FIFA as required by football practices.

Meanwhile, Safa will await the PSL meeting scheduled for Thursday, and for the Special Member’s input before rolling out the entire process.