Coronavirus: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane rediscover his purpose

The former Bafana Bafana coach has had enough time to focus on training his nine-year-old son but he admits they have been fighting a lot

head coach Pitso Mosimane says he has had time to focus on himself and his family during this lockdown, something he was not able to do for years as he was more worried about his coaching job.

The 55-year-old mentor added that he feels refreshed after hardly doing anything during the first week of the lockdown.

"In the first week, I slept. Now I feel fresh, I feel I'm back - that's positive. I'm able to focus on myself," Mosimane told Independent Media.

"There are few things that I wanted to document about myself but I didn’t have time for that because of our schedule. I’ve neglected myself a lot.

"I’ve always been worried about Mamelodi Sundowns and in the process, I’ve forgotten about myself.

"I've looked after Pitso a little bit. I've documented things. I found time to look at my pictures and videos in my archives.

"You never know one day, you’ll want to write a book about yourself. This has given me time to look after myself. Are you going to leave something for your grandchildren?

"I have to look into that space as well."

The Kagiso-born tactician further stated that he has had time to train his nine-year-old son and help work on his weaknesses.

However, Mosimane admits he has had to call himself to order because of the fights he and his son have had simply because he forgets that he's training a nine-year-old and not a professional player such as Gaston Sirino.

"I don’t [usually] have time to train my son because I’m at Sundowns in the morning. Now, I have time to see his weaknesses and strengths [but] It is difficult. We have a lot of fights because I’m thinking I’m training a Gaston Sirino here whereas I’m training a nine-year-old," he added.

"Now, I can see the technique is not proper. I lose it and I always have to call myself to order - this is a nine-year-old."

Furthermore, Mosimane said he is using this break to do research on school sports as one of his dreams is to nurture young talent.