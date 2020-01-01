Coronavirus: Football return delayed in South Africa as Safa and PSL resolve to form a task team

The two football bodies met on Tuesday to plot a way forward on the possible resumption of the season but no date has been set as yet

The South African Football Association (Safa) has released an official statement on what was decided in their meeting with the .

The meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon at Safa headquarters in Nasrec where the two football bodies discussed the risks and measures involved for the resumption of football activities in .

All football activities, including PSL and NFD matches, have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

With the country still under lockdown due to the deadly virus, the PSL is pushing for the resumption of the season while Safa has maintained football can only return if and when the country reaches Level 1 of the lockdown.

Both parties presented their cases in Tuesday's meeting but a resolution on when football can resume in the country was not found.

Instead, both the PSL and Safa resolved to form a task team that will look at the concerns which were raised in the meeting and report back to the Joint Liason Committee (JLC).

Safa says the report compiled by the task team comprising of members from either party will then be submitted to the South African government for consideration.

The six-member task team has been given a maximum of 14 days to compile the said report and submit it to the JLC.

This simply means football fans can wait until at least the end of May to know what will happen to the 2019-20 football season.

Safa released the following statement:

The Joint Liaison Committee (JLC), made up of representatives of the South African Football Association (Safa) and its Special Member, the National Soccer League (NSL) met on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 at Safa House to look at the possibility of when it is ideal to start the NSL matches.

Article continues below

The proposals had to deal mostly with health issues and when it is safe to resume the games.

After the deliberations, the committee resolved to: