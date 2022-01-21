Compact Cup: Kerr pins Warriors' hopes on Kaizer Chiefs' Khune ahead of Amabutho clash

Austin Ditlhobolo
The accomplished shot-stopper will be among the biggest PSL stars in action in the highly anticipated encounter

Warriors XI head coach Dylan Kerr is banking on Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to keep a clean sheet against Amabutho XI on Saturday.

The two teams are set to square off in the inaugural DStv Compact Cup which is a mid-season competition set to showcase the most popular players in the PSL by the fans.

The mini-tournament will be made up of four matches involving players from all 16 top-flight clubs and it comprises of four teams namely, Warriors, Amabutho, Coastal United and Dinaledi.

Kerr's Warriors - which is made up of players from Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Swallows FC and TS Galaxy - will face Amabutho in the second semi-final match on Saturday evening.

The English tactician knows keeping a clean sheet will enhance his side's chances of defeating Amabutho who boast of dangerous strikers in Victor Letsoalo and Augustine Mulenga.

“We want to keep a clean sheet... that would increase our chances of winning the game," Kerr told the media. 
"We have the best keeper in the country [referring to Khune], so they will find it difficult to score against us."

Khune is set to return to action this weekend after he was included in the Warriors' starting line-up with fans having cast their votes and selected squad members for each of the four teams.

The 34-year-old has struggled for game time at Chiefs this term which has seen him make just one appearance for the Soweto giants. Daniel Akpeyi has established himself as Chiefs' first-choice keeper.

Itu as Khune is affectionately known to his fans will view the Compact Cup as an opportunity to show that he remains a top-class keeper. 

The other semi-final encounter between Coastal and Dinaledi will be played on Saturday afternoon. The third-place playoff match and final are scheduled to be played on January 29.


Teams


Warriors XI: Khune, Matlaba, Jele, Njabulo Ngcobo, Paseka Mako, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Keagan Dolly, Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kwame Peprah. 

Amabutho XI: Veli Mothwa, Keagan Ritchie, Siya Dube, Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Luvuyo Memela, Tebogo Potsane, Thabo Qalinge, Daylon Claasen, Victor Letsoalo, Augustine Mulenga.