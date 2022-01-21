Compact Cup: Kerr pins Warriors' hopes on Kaizer Chiefs' Khune ahead of Amabutho clash

Warriors XI head coach Dylan Kerr is banking on Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to keep a clean sheet against Amabutho XI on Saturday.



The two teams are set to square off in the inaugural DStv Compact Cup which is a mid-season competition set to showcase the most popular players in the PSL by the fans.



The mini-tournament will be made up of four matches involving players from all 16 top-flight clubs and it comprises of four teams namely, Warriors, Amabutho, Coastal United and Dinaledi.



Kerr's Warriors - which is made up of players from Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Swallows FC and TS Galaxy - will face Amabutho in the second semi-final match on Saturday evening.



The English tactician knows keeping a clean sheet will enhance his side's chances of defeating Amabutho who boast of dangerous strikers in Victor Letsoalo and Augustine Mulenga.



“We want to keep a clean sheet... that would increase our chances of winning the game," Kerr told the media.

"We have the best keeper in the country [referring to Khune], so they will find it difficult to score against us."



Khune is set to return to action this weekend after he was included in the Warriors' starting line-up with fans having cast their votes and selected squad members for each of the four teams.



The 34-year-old has struggled for game time at Chiefs this term which has seen him make just one appearance for the Soweto giants. Daniel Akpeyi has established himself as Chiefs' first-choice keeper.



Itu as Khune is affectionately known to his fans will view the Compact Cup as an opportunity to show that he remains a top-class keeper.



The other semi-final encounter between Coastal and Dinaledi will be played on Saturday afternoon. The third-place playoff match and final are scheduled to be played on January 29.



Teams



Warriors XI: Khune, Matlaba, Jele, Njabulo Ngcobo, Paseka Mako, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Keagan Dolly, Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kwame Peprah.

Amabutho XI: Veli Mothwa, Keagan Ritchie, Siya Dube, Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Luvuyo Memela, Tebogo Potsane, Thabo Qalinge, Daylon Claasen, Victor Letsoalo, Augustine Mulenga.