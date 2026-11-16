'Just look at his Instagram!' – Cody Gakpo jokes about Virgil van Dijk's modelling career and praises Florian Wirtz

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Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has hailed club teammate Florian Wirtz for his exceptional adaptation at Liverpool. Gakpo also lightheartedly reacted to Jurgen Klopp's praise for captain Virgil van Dijk's striking appearance.

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Strong Liverpool connections in the Dutch camp

As the Netherlands gear up for their blockbuster UEFA Nations League clash against Germany, the strong Liverpool contingent within the Dutch squad has been a major talking point. With Jürgen Klopp—his former boss at Liverpool—managing the German national team, familiar faces from Anfield are naturally a central focus of media attention in the build-up.

From tactical discussions to lighthearted banter, the Liverpool bond remains strong among the Dutch internationals.

Gakpo reacts to Klopp's verdict on Van Dijk

During media duties, Gakpo was asked to respond to recent comments from Jurgen Klopp, who jokingly described Virgil van Dijk as one of the best-looking players —his teammate for both the Netherlands and Liverpool—as one of the best-looking players he has ever met. The forward could not hide his amusement at the question.

"If you look at Virgil's Instagram page, there are some modeling photos there, so I think everyone agrees he looks handsome!" Gakpo laughed.

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Beyond the humour, Van Dijk's leadership and towering presence continue to serve as a massive pillar of strength for both club and country.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED Watch

Praising Florian Wirtz's seamless integration

Turning to club matters, Gakpo offered high praise for fellow Liverpool star Florian Wirtz—the Germany international and his teammate at Liverpool—highlighting the playmaker's incredible football intelligence and recent stellar form in the Premier League.

"Regarding his situation at the club, I think in his last match he played amazingly—he scored a goal, provided an assist, and was very important for us," Gakpo said.

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"As a team, we know the quality he possesses; he shows it in every match and training session. He is an extraordinary player."

Overcoming price tag pressure with sheer intelligence

Gakpo acknowledged that arriving at a historic club like Liverpool with a hefty price tag is never easy, even for seasoned veterans, but emphasized that Wirtz's supreme vision makes him invaluable.

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"Coming to Liverpool with an expensive transfer fee certainly makes the adaptation process in this league not easy for anyone, even for players who have had a ten-year career here," Gakpo noted.

"However, he has incredible football intelligence. The way he reads and dictates the pace of the game is very important to our style of play. We are very happy to have him."