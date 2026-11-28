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Former Amakhosi goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has issued a stern warning to the Chilli Boys, suggesting they are about to face a side playing with unprecedented belief. The Soweto giants are heading into their next Betway Premiership fixture fueled by the momentum of a massive cup victory.

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Akpeyi predicts Amakhosi dominance in Gqeberha

Daniel Akpeyi believes that Kaizer Chiefs have rediscovered their clinical edge at exactly the right moment to overwhelm Chippa United. The Nigerian international, who spent significant time guarding the net for both clubs, suggests that the atmosphere within the Glamour Boys' camp has shifted dramatically following their recent success on the national stage. While league form has been patchy for the Soweto side, the nature of their latest victory has seemingly provided a mental breakthrough that could prove devastating for their upcoming opponents in the Eastern Cape.

The confidence stems from a resilient performance at Loftus Versfeld, where Amakhosi managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns after extra time. That result not only booked their place in the Carling Knockout final against Soweto Derby rivals Orlando Pirates but also served as a statement of intent to the rest of the South African football landscape. For Akpeyi, this specific result acts as a catalyst that can transform a struggling league campaign into a period of sustained dominance for the Naturena-based outfit.

Speaking on the shift in momentum, Akpeyi highlighted how psychological momentum often outweighs historical statistics in high-stakes encounters. "When you beat a team of Mamelodi Sundowns' calibre in a cup semi-final, the confidence in that dressing room goes through the roof,"Akpeyi told KickOff.

Chippa facing a motivated Soweto giant

The upcoming match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium presents a significant challenge for Chippa, who have been inactive for nearly a month. While Chiefs have been sharpened by the intensity of knockout football, the Gqeberha-based side has not played a competitive match since the end of October.

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Akpeyi is adamant that the current iteration of the Chiefs squad is capable of overwhelming any domestic rival when their morale is at this peak level. "Chiefs are fired up right now. They will be far too hot for Chippa United to handle this weekend. Once Amakhosi find that rhythm and belief, they can walk all over any team in the league, and Chippa are walking into a storm in Gqeberha," the goalkeeper added.

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To bolster their chances further, the visitors are set to welcome back influential defender Inacio Miguel. The vice-captain missed the previous outing due to a suspension, and his return to the backline is expected to provide the defensive solidity required to allow the attacking players more creative freedom. With the tactical pieces falling into place, the pressure is now on the coaching staff to ensure the cup heroics are not followed by a typical league slump against lower-ranked opposition.

League objectives and the road to the final

Despite the excitement surrounding the cup final scheduled for December 12, the immediate priority for the Glamour Boys is to climb the Betway Premiership standings. Currently positioned in fifth place with 14 points from nine matches, they remain within striking distance of the leaders but cannot afford to drop points in fixtures like these.

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Chippa United, meanwhile, sit just three points behind Chiefs in seventh place, having accumulated 11 points during their campaign thus far. However, their lack of recent game time remains the biggest question mark hanging over their preparations. If they are to stand any chance against an inspired Amakhosi, they must find a way to neutralise the visitors' high-press system and handle the emotional wave that typically follows a victory over a giant like Sundowns.

The fixture in Gqeberha represents more than just three points for Chiefs; it is an opportunity to prove that their semi-final triumph was not an isolated event. By translating that energy into a professional league performance, they can send a clear message to Pirates ahead of their Soweto Derby final. For Akpeyi and many observers, the momentum currently residing in the Chiefs camp makes them the heavy favorites to dominate the proceedings and continue their upward trajectory in the South African top flight.