Chippa United open to finishing PSL season in national camp - Mpengesi

The Chilli Boys would have to find a temporary home with the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium unavailable

have expressed they are open to a national camp when football resumes in .

The current and National First Division (NFD) seasons have been suspended indefinitely since March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi explained why his side is ready to play outside their home, Port Elizabeth.

More teams

“We don’t have a problem with finishing the league in a national camp. We are fine with that because we don’t have a stadium here," Mpengesi told IOL.

"Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is being used as a quarantine centre for Covid-19 so we can’t play there."

Chippa have used Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane near East London as their alternative venue down the years having relocated from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth in 2014.

The team is placed 12th on the league standings - three points above the relegation play-off spot which is currently occupied by FC.

Meanwhile, the South African Football Association (Safa) and PSL task team will discuss a report from sport's medical experts on Tuesday.

The two football organisations set up a task team last week which is expected to oversee the possible return of football in the country.

The task team sub-committee chairman Poobalan Govindasamy explained that once they are done they will send a report to the government with the country currently in a lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Thereafter, the task team will report to the joint liaison committee (JLC) on its recommendations," Govindasamy told the same publication.

“Subsequently, a report will be sent to the relevant government authorities for consideration. I cannot predict what the government will say. Will the JLC report be accepted or rejected? Your guess is as good as mine."

Article continues below

According to the site, Govindasamy refused to speculate on the outcomes and the recommendations of the report.

The 2019/20 German season resumed over the weekend having been suspended last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, matches are played behind closed doors as part of social distancing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the European country.