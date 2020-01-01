Chippa United's Mpengesi keen to emulate Mamelodi Sundowns boss Motsepe - Mokwena

The highly-rated tactician believes that the Chilli Boys can become one of the top clubs in South African football

chairman Siviwe Mpengesi is looking to emulate president Patrice Motsepe.

This is according to Chippa head coach Rhulani Mokwena, who worked for Sundowns as academy and first-team coach before moving to in 2017.

Mpengesi has gained a reputation for being trigger-happy, having fired coaches Clinton Larsen and Norman Mapeza this term, while Daine Klate also left United in January 2020 after serving as the reserve team coach.

Mokwena, who is on loan at the Chilli Boys from Pirates, has revealed what the man nicknamed 'Chippa' told him upon his arrival at the Eastern Cape-based side in March.

“He said to me ‘perhaps it’s time to show patience and a little bit more understanding [with coaches]. Albert Einstein said stupidity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,'" Mokwena told Far Post.

"This was the quote he used to me. He also said, ‘coach I’m tired of firing coaches, maybe it’s about time I take a leaf out of Patrice Motsepe’s book and show more patience and support for coaches’."

Motsepe recently handed Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane a new four-year deal after the accomplished tactician joined the Tshwane giants in December 2012 - making him the longest-serving coach in the .

Mokwena is the Chilli Boys' eighth coach in a space of two years and he will be hoping Mpengesi can live up to his words after the current season was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.

The former Platinum Stars assistant coach believes United have enormous potential and that they can be one of the top teams in South African football.

“It’s a great club with great facilities in a province with so much talent and where supporters love this club so much. The club can really become one of the strongholds in South African football, but it takes time to build something of value,” he added.

Mokwena, who served as Pirates' caretaker coach between August and December 2019, went on to laud Mpengesi as a good leader

“I’ve found him to be a very good human being apart from being a good leader. He has a soft side to him. He has good leadership qualities in addition to his ambition and desire to succeed,” he concluded.