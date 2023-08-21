'Chiefs are better without Billiat, can't be compared to Castillo' - Former Amakhosi & Mamelodi Sundowns defender Spencer

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Derick Spencer has remarked that the arrival of Edson Castillo cannot be compared to the signing of Khama Billiat.

Chiefs parted ways with Billiat

They continue to struggle

But Spenser says it was a good idea to let Billiat leave

WHAT HAPPENED? Venezuelan central midfielder Castillo has arguably been Chiefs' biggest revelation so far this season.

His impressive performances come as Chiefs are trying to banish a legacy of transfer flops that have characterised them in recent seasons.

Topping the list of players who struggled to make an impact at Naturena is Khama Billiat who recently left the club after five unsuccessful seasons. Spencer says the club will not miss the Zimbabwean attacker.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: "Castillo is a very good player. He looks relaxed on the ball and brings the team together. He is a quality player and this is what the team needed," Spencer told Soccer Laduma.

"You can not compare him to Khama. He did nothing for Chiefs. We are actually better without him.

"Tell me what did he [Billiat] do since he joined the team? Nothing. He has been the best signing not only for this season but in the past few years.

"The club did a good job in bringing him in and looking at the way he is playing, he will help the team a lot. His quality will rub off on the other players which is what we needed in the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It appears difficult to tell if Chiefs would be better off had Billiat been still around. Most players who have arrived at Chiefs in recent seasons as big stars or while on top of their games go on to flop.

Currently, Amakhosi new arrivals, except Castillo are yet to take off and are struggling to assert themselves.

Even the likes of Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Ngcobo, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Zitha Kwinika and George Matlou are yet to make an impact at Chiefs since their arrival.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

BackpagePix

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After returning from an unsuccessful trip to Mbombela, Amakhosi now prepare themselves for Saturday's tricky assignment against AmaZulu.