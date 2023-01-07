Cape Town City hand Orlando Pirates third successive PSL defeat as Soweto giants' injury woes worsen

Orlando Pirates' struggles in the PSL continued on Saturday evening as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City.

South Americans Zapata and Gonzalez netted to hand City the win

Hotto's opening goal proved to be a mere consolation for Pirates

Bucs are now placed seventh on the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers recorded their third defeat in a row in the league in a match which was played at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Pirates got off to a bright start and they deservedly broke the deadlock when Deon Hotto hit the back of the net with a long-range strike to hand the visitors the lead in the 20th minute.

The Citizens responded by applying pressure on the Buccaneers' defence and the hosts managed to level matters a minute after the half-hour mark through Juan Camilo Zapata who netted with a looping header.

City piled pressure on Pirates' shaky defence after the restart and they took the lead for the first time on the day when substitute Darwin Gonzalez turned home Marc Van Heerden's cross.

The goal sealed City's 2-1 victory over Pirates and the win elevated coach Eric Tinkler's side to the sixth spot on the PSL log.

ALL EYES ON: Sipho Chaine as the goalkeeper filled the void left by Siyabonga Mpontshane who had picked up an injury ahead of the match.

Chaine conceded twice in what his official debut for the Buccaneers having joined the club in September last year from Chippa United.

Mpontshane joined fellow goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Thabiso Monyane, Olisa Ndah, Goodman Mosele and Thembinkosi Lorch on Pirates' injury list.

Furthermore, coach Jose Riveiro was forced to make a substitution in the second-half after key striker Kermit Erasmus sustain an injury during the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat left Pirates placed seventh the PSL standings - five points behind fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers do not look like a team that is capable of challenging for the league championship as they continue to lose matches.

The Soweto giants are 18 points behind log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns who look unstoppable at the moment having won nine matches in a row.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will now play host to Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL encounter on January 14.

Riveiro's side will be looking to complete a double over Arrows having defeated Abafana Bes'thende 2-0 in the first round league clash three months ago.

However, Bucs are winless in their last five home matches against Arrows in the league.