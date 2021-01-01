Cape Town City goalkeeper Leeuwenburgh wants to 'go back' home amid FC Groningen links

The former Ajax Amsterdam youth goalkeeper is reportedly due for a medical with an Eredivisie side

Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter says if he wants to achieve more in his career, the best move would be to go back to the Netherlands where he is linked with Eredivisie side FC Groningen.

Since arriving in South Africa in 2018, Leeuwenburgh has established himself as the number one goalkeeper at Cape Town City and this season he has featured in all their Premier Soccer League games.

Reports suggest that the goalkeeper was due for a Groningen medical on Tuesday.

If the move is successful, he would link up with former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben at Groningen.

“Yeah, I can’t say I’m not thinking about it [going back to the Netherlands],” Leeuwenburgh told iDiski Times.

“I’ve been here for now almost three years and when this season is done, and yeah, and if I stay fit, and I'll play every game, then it’s like just over 90 games, 90 games and I’m 26.

"So if I still want to achieve a bit more in my career, that could be the right moment to go back."

Leeuwenburgh also said he had started a family during his time in Cape Town and because of that, "the feeling gets a little bit bigger" to be in his native country.

“Also with the baby now and you know, three years that far away from home and now not being able to have family over because of the lockdown and stuff, so that’s also been over a year that it’s just the two of us. So yeah, it’s tough," continued Leeuwenburgh.

"I can’t say I’m really homesick. But yeah, almost every month the feeling gets a little bit bigger. That’s like, it would be nice to have the family a bit closer. “

The former Ajax Amsterdam youth goalkeeper has never tasted Eredivisie football before, the closest he has come was with the Ajax B side and Dordrecht in the Dutch second tier.

He arrived at Cape Town City in 2018 to quickly claim the number one jersey and has been the undisputed starter since then.