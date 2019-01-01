Cape Town City announce Riekerink as new head coach
Former SC Heerenveen manager Jan Olde Riekerink has been appointed new Cape Town City head coach.
This comes after the Citizens parted ways with local tactician Benni McCarthy on Monday morning due to a poor run of results.
City have since moved swiftly to bring in Dutch mentor Riekerink as their new mentor ahead of their PSL clash with Polokwane City on Wednesday night.
The Mother City side made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm really proud to be back here, and I'm really proud to coach this team," Riekerink said.
The 56-year-old is an accomplished coach having coached Ajax Cape Town's parent club, Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Since leaving the former Champions League winners, Riekerink has worked for Portuguese football heavyweights FC Porto as an assistant coach.
The Hengelo-born tactician was also in charge of Galatasaray during the 2016/17 season and he won the Turkish Cup with the Istanbul giants.
Riekerink, who is a retired midfielder, has been jobless since he parted ways with Dutch side SC Heerenveen in April 2019.
Another era of excellence begins 💫— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 6, 2019
"I'm really proud to be back here, and I'm really proud to coach this team." #iamCityFC#JanOldeRiekerink@joriekerink pic.twitter.com/hkIYzmxLwH