Cape Town City announce Riekerink as new head coach

The Citizens have brought in a Dutch coach after parting ways with Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy

Former SC Heerenveen manager Jan Olde Riekerink has been appointed new head coach.

This comes after the Citizens parted ways with local tactician Benni McCarthy on Monday morning due to a poor run of results.

City have since moved swiftly to bring in Dutch mentor Riekerink as their new mentor ahead of their clash with on Wednesday night.

The Mother City side made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm really proud to be back here, and I'm really proud to coach this team," Riekerink said.

The 56-year-old is an accomplished coach having coached Cape Town's parent club, Ajax Amsterdam in the .

Since leaving the former winners, Riekerink has worked for Portuguese football heavyweights FC as an assistant coach.

The Hengelo-born tactician was also in charge of during the 2016/17 season and he won the Turkish Cup with the Istanbul giants.

Riekerink, who is a retired midfielder, has been jobless since he parted ways with Dutch side SC Heerenveen in April 2019.

