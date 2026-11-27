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Fabio Cannavaro, who captained Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, has revealed that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk would like to experience playing in Italy's top flight, with the Dutchman's contract at the English club drawing to a close.

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Van Dijk signed a one-year extension last season, but that leaves him just six months from the end of his deal by next January , which frees him to negotiate pre-contract agreements with clubs outside England.

The Dutchman has already been linked with a move to AC Milan, with suggestions that his time at Liverpool may be nearing its end.

Cannavaro told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I saw him at the World Cup and he told me he wants to have an experience in Italy. He is really fascinated by the idea of playing there, and it would be wonderful to see Van Dijk in a Milan shirt."

Widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in football history, Cannavaro is a huge admirer of Van Dijk and singled out his physicality and exceptional pace.

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Of his Dutch counterpart, the former Italy defender said: "In recent years, he has managed to combine great physical strength with remarkable speed."

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He then recalled a story about Italian great Paolo Maldini: "Once, a coach said to Maldini: 'You don't turn very well.' He replied: 'Sir, as long as I get to the ball, there's no problem.'"

Cannavaro went on: "It was the same for me. When you are extremely quick, you can afford to make a technical mistake, but the problem starts when you lose that speed."

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Van Dijk, 35, knows his time at Liverpool may be nearing its end , but he doesn't believe retirement is close and insists he can play on for several more years.

During the last international break, the Liverpool captain said: "The most important thing for me is that I feel good, I look after myself, and I think I have many more years ahead of me on the pitch."

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On his future, he added: "We'll see what happens after the end of this season. At the moment, if anyone says they know what I'm going to do next season, or puts out information about it, that's not true, because even I don't know yet what is going to happen."

He continued: "I'm calm about it, because people who know me know that I only focus on the things I can control, and right now that means the Manchester United game (which Liverpool won 4-0), then we'll focus on the Champions League, and then we'll see what happens at the start of the new year."

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Van Dijk also reflected on his years at the club: "It has been an incredible journey, and I will have been at the club for almost 10 years next summer. It has been a big part of my life, and I will be forever grateful for everything that has happened over those years."

On whether he would extend his contract or leave, he said: "If the contract is extended, we'll see what happens then, and if not, I'll say goodbye in the summer."

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Leaving would be a wrench for Van Dijk and his family. He joined in January 2018 and has since become one of the club's greatest legends of recent years.

He admitted as much himself: "Yes, maybe it will be more emotional for me and my family, because we have lived through an exceptional period."

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Not that he plans to dwell on it: "But I don't think too much about the distant future, and I think that has been one of the reasons for my success, and I won't change that approach now. Whatever happens will happen, and we'll see."

Spanish coach Andoni Iraola is among Van Dijk's biggest admirers and has picked him for every Premier League match so far.

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The captain has played every minute in the competition. His only absence came against Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.