Buthelezi to Orlando Pirates? Agent on rumoured move for Bafana Bafana keeper

Melusi Buthelezi's agent Basia Michaels is open to the keeper's possibility of leaving TS Galaxy for Orlando Pirates in the next transfer window.

Buthelezi missed eight PSL matches owing to injuries

He has played 19 games and kept nine clean sheets

Michaels opens up on reported Pirates interest

WHAT HAPPENED: Rumours have been circulating Buthelezi is on his way to Orlando Pirates to challenge the current first-choice custodian Sipho Chaine.

However, Michaels was coy about revealing the next destination for his client, insisting the 25-year-old is happy at TS Galaxy.

WHAT HE SAID: "I can’t give you a comment on something that isn’t happening, should it happen and you ask me then I will let you know," Michaels answered SABC when asked about the keeper's potential move to the Sea Robbers.

"The window opens on July 1 - let us see what movements happen, but I know Melusi [Buthelezi] is happy at Galaxy and we did a renewal about a year ago. But this is football and it doesn’t have a therefore, so let’s see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Buthelezi has played a vital role in helping the Rockets keep their current 14 clean sheets, bettered this season only by champions Mamelodi Sundowns who have 19.

Buthelezi's season was affected by injuries, but he has still played 19 Premier Soccer League matches and kept nine clean sheets.

Chaine has avoided conceding a goal just five times in the 16 league matches played in the 2022/23 season.

BackpagePix

Bucs will be aiming to challenge for the league next season and are close to confirming a place in the Caf Champions League. Buthelezi might be that signing they need to improve their backline as they rebuild for the new campaign.

WHAT NEXT: TS Galaxy are hoping they can win their remaining two matches and force their way into the top eight, while Bucs are targeting a top-two finish.