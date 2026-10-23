Bruno Fernandes position in doubt? Michael Carrick refuses to guarantee Man Utd star's place after tactical outburst

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Michael Carrick has refused to guarantee Bruno Fernandes will keep the Manchester United captaincy after the midfielder publicly questioned his tactical decisions. The head coach dodged questions regarding the Portuguese star's future in the starting line-up ahead of their crucial clash against Bournemouth.

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Fallout from Como defeat

Carrick has refused to guarantee that Fernandes will retain his starting spot or the United captaincy. The head coach faced difficult questions ahead of Bournemouth's upcoming visit to Old Trafford on Sunday. The uncertainty follows a heavy 4-1 defeat to Como, which sparked public frustration from the Portuguese midfielder.

Fernandes openly questioned the tactical setup during a post-match television interview. He revealed that Carrick and his coaching staff decided against pressing the Italian side man-for-man. Fernandes suggested this specific tactical choice directly contributed to the heavy loss.

Carrick focuses on the club

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Carrick was directly asked if he would consider dropping Fernandes or stripping him of the armband. The United boss carefully dodged the question, opting instead to emphasise his commitment to the overall squad.

"The most important thing for me is the team, first and foremost," Carrick explained, as quoted by ESPN. "It's the squad, it's the dynamics in the squad. And again, it's about the football club. And I'll always do what's best for the football club.

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He added: "I'm just saying I'll always, whatever the situation is, I'll always do what's best for the football club. If I've spoken to him or haven't spoken to him, I don't think this is the time to go into too much detail."

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Denying dressing room divisions

The tension between the captain and the coaching staff is not an isolated incident. Fernandes is actually the second United player to publicly criticise club figures in recent weeks.

Lisandro Martinez recently aimed his frustration at director of football Jason Wilcox and the club's board. These consecutive outbursts have inevitably prompted serious questions regarding a potential split within the Old Trafford dressing room. However, Carrick strongly dismissed any suggestions of internal turmoil.

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"It's not divided, no, it's not divided," he insisted. "We just need to get back to doing what we do best, and we will. We need to move forward in the right direction for sure. We need to do things to enable us to do that. So, it's pretty clear."

Bouncing back against Bournemouth

The Red Devils must now quickly put the tactical disagreements behind them as they prepare to host Bournemouth. The Sunday fixture at Old Trafford represents a crucial opportunity to respond to the disastrous result against Como.

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Carrick is determined to steer the squad back on track amidst the growing external noise. He will strive to ensure that his players are able to overcome their recent setbacks and deliver a solid, cohesive performance on the pitch.