Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth kicks off on 25 Oct 2026 at 09:00 EST and 13:00 GMT.

United licking their wounds ahead of visit from bogey side

Fresh off a 4-1 thumping at Champions League debutants, under-fire Michael Carrick must now get his side up for the visit of recent bogey team Bournemouth.

Out of form sides need a kickstart

With just a single win apiece after seven Premier League matches, both United and Bournemouth are languishing below mid-table. The Cherries did, however, pick up that solitary success in their last outing, a 2-0 triumph against Sunderland. After a patchy start, Marco Rose's side are now on a two-match winning streak across all competitions, both with clean sheets. Brazilian striker Evanilson has scored in each of their last three outings.

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Carrick desperately needs a result

After getting outplayed by Como on Wednesday night, United's 4-1 defeat in Italy represents a new low in their season. Skipper Bruno Fernandes visibly scowled at the bench when he was withdrawn late in the contest for Joshua Zirkzee, who scored United's late consolation goal.

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Key stats & injury news

United haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League yet this season.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five meetings with United, scoring in all of those H2Hs.

United are still without injured quartet Benjamin Sesko, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte.

The Cherries have shipped nine goals in three away games in the EPL this season.

Marcus Tavernier has four goals in the league for the Cherries this season.

The last three EPL meetings between these sides all ended level.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without several key members of his squad. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte are all listed as injured, leaving United's options reduced across multiple positions. Updates on availability will be added as the club releases further information ahead of kick-off.

Bournemouth also carry injury concerns into the game. Marco Rose is missing Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Veljko Milosavljevic, with no suspensions affecting either side. Neither club has confirmed a probable starting lineup at this stage.

Form

Manchester United have not won in any of their last five matches across all competitions, collecting one win in none, three draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Leeds United in the Premier League, continuing a run that also includes a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and a 2-3 defeat to Brighton in the Carabao Cup. United have scored five goals across those five games and conceded eight, a defensive record that underlines the fragility Carrick's side have shown.

Bournemouth's form paints a contrasting picture. Rose's team have won three of their last five, losing only to Chelsea, who beat them 5-1 in the Premier League, and Liverpool, who edged them 1-0. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win at Sunderland, and they have also recorded back-to-back Europa League victories, including a commanding 3-0 win over Sturm Graz. Bournemouth have scored eight goals and conceded seven across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 in March 2026, when Bournemouth hosted United in the Premier League. Before that, a December 2025 clash at Old Trafford produced a remarkable 4-4 draw, one of the more extraordinary results in recent meetings between the clubs. Across the last five competitive fixtures, neither side has managed to establish clear dominance, with the head-to-head record showing a pattern of high-scoring, closely contested encounters.

Standings

Manchester United currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, while AFC Bournemouth are placed 15th. Both clubs are operating in the bottom half of the division, giving this fixture added significance for sides looking to move away from the wrong end of the standings.